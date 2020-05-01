Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Here's why her stellar performances make her the next big thing to watch out for

Today, as Radhika Madan celebrates her 25th birthday, we take a look at her film choices and stellar performances which have made her stand out amidst a sea of debutantes.

Radhika Madan may not exactly be in a mood to be celebrate her birthday, but the actress has a lot going for her in terms of her career. All of 25, Radhika has starred in three films which have managed to create a whole lot of noise, not just in India but in film festivals across the world. The last few days, however, have been gutting for the actress as she lost her co-star and mentor Irrfan Khan. Radhika's last film, Angrezi Medium, had an unfortunate fate at the box office. However, the film recently released on a streaming platform and has since created a stir on social media.

The film was also Irrfan Khan's last film, which is why it became even more special for Radhika. As she rightly said, "I am really grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to me and many.A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace. Love you irrfan sir. It was a privilege knowing you."

Today, as Radhika Madan celebrates her 25th birthday, we take a look at some of her stellar performances which make her the next big thing to watch out for:

Angrezi Medium

Radhika Madan's latest work was simple, subtle and relatable. The actress, who began her journey with the television show 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', was memorable in Angrezi Medium. The father-daughter relationship she shared onscreen with Irrfan was heartwarming. Her hold over the Udaipur Hindi was also remarkable and so was her performance alongside talented actors like Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Vasan Bala's action comedy starring Abimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan was applauded for its uniqueness and a story that wasn't witnessed on the big screen before. Radhika, who was just one-film old at the time, trained endlessly and even performed all the stunts in the film by herself. The actress took inspiration from several characters and watched legendary action films to get into the role of Supri. Bala's film made its premiere in the Midnight Madness section of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness.

Pataakha

Radhika Madan made her debut on the big screen with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha. Madan's transition from television to the big screen was almost seamless. She went all out for her role as Champa Kumari alongside the talented Sanya Malhotra. Radhika took on the role of a rural Rajasthani woman with full gusto and did justice to the role by playing it to perfection. Her dialect, character traits and impressive performance was noteworthy.

Here's wishing Radhika Madan a Happy Birthday and hoping we get to see some more out of the box roles from the talented actress in the coming years.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×