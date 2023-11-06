Happy Birthday Raha Kapoor: 6 exciting revelations made by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor about their little munchkin

November 6, 2023, is a special day for Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as their beloved daughter Raha Kapoor turned one year old. Even though the couple has yet to disclose the face of their daughter, they revealed many interesting and exciting details about their little one whenever they appeared in interviews. Let's have a look at 6 times Alia and Ranbir shared cutesy details about their daughter Raha.

6 times Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made exciting revelations about daughter Raha Kapoor

1. Ranbir Kapoor revealed Alia Bhatt sends emails to Raha

Earlier in October this year, during a conversation on Hauserpens’ YouTube channel, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how Alia Bhatt has been constantly penning emails for their daughter Raha Kapoor adding he desires to take the same route. “Alia is writing her emails every day and I thought I would also write something,” shared Ranbir.

2. Alia Bhatt asked Ranbir Kapoor to check Raha's eyelashes after her birth

During an interview with Vogue, Alia recalled asking her husband Ranbir to check on their daughter Raha Kapoor's eyelashes right after her birth. Revealing the reason, the National Award-winning actress said, "I don’t have lovely long lashes like my husband. He has got like beautiful long lashes. And then when my daughter was born, I was like, ‘Check her eyes. Does she have lovely long lashes?’ And she does. Touch wood.”

3. Ranbir Kapoor revealed being Raha's 'favorite'

During a recent Zoom interaction with fans, Ranbir said that given her young age, Raha cannot recognize people. He said, "She's barely recognizing me now, and I must say that I am her favorite, more than mama (Alia) also." He reveled in this fact and revealed a playful side, admitting to doing some 'politics' at home, instructing the nanny to say 'Papa' in Raha's ear consistently, noting that she would say the word before 'mama.'

4. Alia Bhatt shared Raha's name was chosen by Neetu Kapoor

On November 24, 2022, Alia first revealed that they had chosen the name 'Raha' for their daughter while sharing that the name was given by Neetu Kapoor. She wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

She further added, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

5. Ranbir Kapoor revealed Raha's first words

During a recent chat with the fans on Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his baby girl has begun to crawl, has started recognizing things, and has been giving so much love to everyone around her. He also added that she has been trying to say Ma and Pa, these days.

6. Ranbir Kapoor spilled plans about Raha's first birthday

During the same interaction with fans on Zoom, the Animal actor shared plans for Raha's first birthday. He revealed, “We're gonna have a small birthday party for her at home with just family and cousins, so looking forward to that.”

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to Raha!

