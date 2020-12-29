Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna: Bollywood's 1st Superstar’s 5 romantic songs that continue to rule our hearts

On Rajesh Khanna’s 78th Birth Anniversary, we bring to you some of his best romantic songs that struck the right chord and are still loved by everyone.

Born on 29 December 1942, Rajesh Khanna is one of the greatest actors in our Indian Cinema. With several blockbuster films to his credit, the late actor is a force to be reckoned with. In his career spanning more than 25 years, the legendary actor is known for his brilliant performance in the movies like Ittefaq, Aradhana, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anand and Namak Haraam to name a few. Fondly called Kaka, Rajesh made his acting impressive debut in 1966 with Aakhri Khat which was also India's first official Oscar entry in 1967.

Post that he was unstoppable as he went on to give many super hits. He has a long list of golden and silver jubilee hits and was one of the highest-paid actors during the 1970s era. He starred in 15 consecutive hit films from 1969 to 1971. During his career, the late actor appeared in more than 168 feature films and 12 short films. Notably, he received many accolades including the Filmfare Best Actor Award three times and the BFJA Awards for Best Actor (Hindi) four times. In 1991, he was awarded the Filmfare Special Award for completing 26 years in the Hindi cinema. From television to films, Rajesh Khanna outshined all his contemporaries and was among the most loved stars. The late actor also turned producer for the first time for the film titled Alag Alag. He also appeared in television shows. The powerhouse star was last seen in Raghukul Reet Sada Chali Aayi, which aired from 2008 to 2009. Besides this, Rajesh also tried his hands in politics. He was formerly a Member of Parliament in the 10th Lok Sabha from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency between 1992 and 1996.

Leaving everyone heartbroken, the superstar passed away on July 18, 2012, after a prolonged illness. Needless to say, he left behind an epic legacy of films that make us cry, songs that we continue to cherish even today. He has been posthumously awarded India's third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan.

Today on the birth anniversary of the actor, he is being fondly remembered by his family members and fans. His daughter Twinkle Khanna, who keeps him alive in our hearts by sharing his throwback and unseen photos, has dedicated a sweet post to him while recalling old memories. Remembering the first superstar of Bollywood on his 78th Birth Anniversary, we bring you his best romantic songs that are still loved by the masses and continue to rule chartbusters.

Here are his best songs:

1. Roop Tera Mastana

2. Bheegi Bheegi Raton Mein

3. Mere Sapnon Ki Rani

4. Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se

5. Humen Tum Se Pyar Kitna

Credits :Youtube

