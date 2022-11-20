Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani: Check out lesser-known facts about the filmmaker

Hirani's next directorial venture was 3 Idiots which starred Aamir Khan , Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani. It is still one of the most-watched films. Today, the famous filmmaker is celebrating his birthday, let’s check out his lesser-known facts.

Rajkumar Hirani aka Raju Hirani doesn’t need any introduction. He is one of the most successful directors in the Hindi film industry. He made his directorial debut in 2003 with the comedy film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani , Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill and Sunil Dutt. The film received a tremendous response from the audience. It also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film and earned Hirani his first Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay and a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Director.

Always wanted to become an actor

Not many know that Raju always dreamt of being an actor. His poor marks and acting charades in front of the mirror, pushed his father, Suresh to get his portfolio shot. He lent Raju money to apply for an acting school in Mumbai.

Editing course

Raju opted for the editing course and earned a scholarship. He gradually established himself as a director and producer of advertising films. He was also seen in a Fevicol ad where men and elephants were trying to pull and break a Fevicol plank.

First opportunity

He took a break from advertising and started working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He worked on promos and trailers for 1942: A Love Story and even edited promotions for Kareeb. He finally got his first opportunity as a film editor with Mission Kashmir.

To note, Rajkumar has announced his next film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan Taapsee Pannu which will release theatrically on 22 December 2023 during the Christmas season.