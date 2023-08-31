Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: 5 must-watch movies that prove his versatility as an actor

Rajkummar Rao is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. He emerged as one of the flawless actors in the young generation of actors. Rao won the National Award by proving his acting prowess. He brings life to every character he plays. His acting skills leave an impression in fans' hearts. This talented actor turned 39 today, August 31. On his birthday, let's have a look at 5 must-watch movies of Rajkummar that prove his versatility as an actor.

Kai Po Che! (2013)

The movie Kai Po Che! is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The movie starring Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput is considered to be a landmark movie in many ways. The three characters garnered equal love and appreciation from fans as well as critics.

Apart from Sushant and Amit, the role of Rajkummar proves how one-of-a-kind he is. His natural acting throughout the movie still remains in fans' hearts.

The story is based on three friends who started an academy to train aspiring cricketers. But before they realized their goals, they experienced an earthquake, an unstable political situation, and communal riots.

Shahid (2012)

Rajkummar Rao bagged the National Award for his film Shahid. Shahid was based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010. In the film, Rajkummar proved he is a born actor.

He once told PTI, “There was such variation in his 9Shahid) life starting from being a victim, to briefly going to a terrorist camp, to landing in Tihar Jail and then becoming this human rights lawyer. It was a fascinating life. What was it that was driving him to go to these extremes? I tried to achieve that.”

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)

The 2017 film showcased how versatile Rajkummar Rao is as an actor. It stars Kriti Kharbanda in the female lead role. The film performed amazingly at the box office. It’s a captivating love story that focuses on Satyendra (Rajkummar) who dedicates himself to clearing the exam UPSC after his bride-to-be (Aarti played by Kriti) leaves him to pursue her career just before their wedding.

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Rajkummar Rao played the role of Shamshad Alam in Gangs of Wasseypur. Even though his screen presence was short compared to other roles, it was still impactful enough to steal people's hearts.

Recently, the actor revealed that he was initially supposed to play the lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Anurag Kashyap's directorial.

In an interview with Mashable India, Rajkummar said, "One day, Anurag called me up and told me that he’d changed Gangs of Wasseypur quite a bit and that it was now a two-parter and my character wasn’t going to be as prominent as it originally was. He told me that it was fine if I drop out, but I would never think of it. I was getting to work with Anurag Kashyap, after all."

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Rajkummar Rao showed two sides of his character Pritam Vidrohi in Bareilly Ki Barfi – one is a naïve sari salesman and the second is a rowdy man. The ease with which he switched between the two avatars earned him cheers in movie theaters. The actor proved he not only pulls off serious characters but also kind and warm roles with perfection.

The Pinkvilla family wishes Rajkummar Rao a very happy birthday!

