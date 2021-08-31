Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Check out some lesser known facts about the ‘Stree’ actor

Rajkummar Rao is regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation. Rajkummar started his career over a decade ago with Love Sex Aur Dhokha and later followed it up with films like ‘Shahid’ and ‘Kai Po Che’. Since then he has delivered some brilliant performances in films like ‘Citylights’, ‘Shaitan’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2’, ‘Talaash’ and ‘Trapped’ amongst others. Raj has dabbled in several genres across Hindi films including comedy and has delivered some excellent performances in films including ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Fanney Khan’, and ‘Ludo’, and ‘Stree’ amongst others.

Check out some lesser-known facts about the actor.

Rajkummar Rao debuted in a film with Amitabh Bachchan

Rajkummar played the small role of a newsreader in Amitabh Bachchan and Ritesh Deshmukh led ‘Rann’ directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Rajkummar Rao is not his real name

His real name was Rajkumar Yadav but according to a report in PopXo, his mother changed his name to Rajkummar Rao due to numerological reasons.

Rajkummar Rao is a FTII student

Rajkummar attended the prestigious organization Film and Television Institute of India at Pune. He graduated in 2008.

Rajkummar knows Taekwondo

Rajkummar is a gold medal-winning practitioner of martial arts called Taekwondo.

Rajkummar worked in Talaash to costar with

He starred in Talaash and played the role of a police officer. Rajkummar played a small role because he wanted to costar opposite Aamir in the film.

His first National Award

Rajkummar played the role of Shahid Azmi in a film directed by Hansal Mehta. For his brilliant performance, he won his first National Film Award.

Pinkvilla wishes Rajkummar Rao, a very happy birthday.