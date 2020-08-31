Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Kai Po Che to Stree, 5 films that prove his versatility

Rajkummar Rao is one of the talented stars of Bollywood who has made a name for himself with his own hard work. On his birthday, we take you through 5 performances that show us that he is a versatile actor.

If there is one actor in Bollywood who has managed to leave everyone in awe of his talent and acting prowess over the years, it is Rajkummar Rao. The handsome and talented star made his debut back in 2010 with a role in Love Sex aur Dhokha and then, there was no looking back. Role after role, film after film, Rajkummar Rao proved his acting talent and made a special place in people's hearts. In his career span, Rao has delivered some critically acclaimed films and many more commercially successful movies.

The interesting thing about Rao's filmography is that he never stuck to only one type of film or character. From playing a simple bloke in Kai Po Che to a ladies tailor in Stree, Rajkummar gave memorable performances in each of his films and entertained audiences. What we get to see in Rao's career span is versatility. For some of his notable works, he even received prestigious awards and accolades. As the actor turns a year older today, we take you through 5 films of Rajkummar Rao that prove that he is one of the most versatile actors of the current generation.

Kai Po Che (2013)

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che stars late Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao. Raj played Govind aka Govi who ends up falling in love with his best friend’s sister while tutoring her. His performance as Govind in the film helped him establish a special place for himself in people’s hearts. His on screen camaraderie with Sushant and Amit’s characters was loved as well. After his debut film, with Kai Po Che, Raj got a chance to showcase his stellar acting skills and he made full use of the opportunity to win hearts. His performance even bagged him a Zee Cine Award for Best Supporting Actor that year.

Shahid (2013)

Another film of Rajkummar that remains special in his filmography is the biopic based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. Shahid stars Rajkummar as the lead who is falsely convicted of planning a politician’s assassination and that lands him in jail. There he begins his education and later is released from jail. After getting his law degree, Shahid chooses to fight cases of Muslims who are falsely accused under POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act). However, while defending Faheem Ansari, accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, he is assassinated by two gunmen. His performance in the film was full of conviction and earned him a lot of praise internationally as well. Shahid even earned Rao his first National Award for Best Actor. The film remains one of the best in his filmography to date.

Newton (2017)

A film of Rajkummar Rao that got universal acclaim was Newton. Starring him as Nutan "Newton" Kumar, the story revolved around him, who is a government servant sent to a sensitive area for election duty. In his attempt to hold free and fair elections in a Naxalite area, Nutan faces several obstacles and overcomes them bravely. The film won Rajkummar the recognition he deserved for the terrific portrayal of a government employee who just wants to do his duty sincerely and help hold a free and fair election in a sensitive area. The film won several awards and was India’s entry into the Oscars or the 90th Academy Awards. Rao’s popularity soared and he proved that he is in Bollywood for the long haul.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

The romantic comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in the lead was a commercial entertainer that left audiences impressed. Raj plays Pritam who is forced to pretend to be a writer of a book that originally his friend Ayushmann aka Chirag has written and now has grabbed the attention of a girl named Bitti aka Kriti. The story shows us how hilariously Chirag tries to portray Vidrohi in bad light in front of Bitti so that she rejects him. In his timid and meek act as Vidrohi, Rao managed to carve a special place for himself in people’s hearts. His light yet deep act showed the world that he can nail a rom-com as well as he can ace a serious character. The film won many awards and accolades and Raj’s performance was lauded for which he even got a Best Filmfare in Supporting actor category.

Stree (2018)

Coming to one of the most successful and critically acclaimed films of Rajkummar, Stree starring him and is a horror-comedy. Rao’s performance as a ladies tailor who falls in love with a mysterious girl played by Shraddha left everyone spooked yet impressed. His dialogues as well as performance in some scenes was extremely entertaining and in the climax, his brave act won him applause. Rao’s comic timing and his on screen camaraderie with Aparshakti and Abhishek Banerjee’s characters was impeccable and all of it contributed to the success of the film. With Stree, Rao ventured into a new territory of horror-comedy and proved that he can nail it like a pro.

Apart from this, there are several other films like Love Sonia, Trapped, Aligarh, Citylights and more that have convinced critics and audiences that Rajkummar Rao is an actor par excellence and is here to stay for the long haul. His upcoming projects like Ludo, Chhalaang, Roohi Afzana have already left everyone excited and many can’t wait to see the handsome star back on the big screen soon post the pandemic.

Here’s wishing Rajkummar Rao, Happy Birthday!

