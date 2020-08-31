  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others shower love on the incredible actor

As Rajkummar Rao turned a year older today, several fans took to social media to shower birthday love on him and penned sweet messages for the Trapped actor.
5416 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others shower love on the incredible actorHappy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others shower love on the incredible actor
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has won a million hearts with his impeccable acting skills and versatility. He has been a man who is an actor in the world of heroes and has been beating everyone at their own game. Be it the heartbroken lover boy in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, the mean groom in Queen, the cruel husband in Hamari Adhuri Kahani etc, Rajkummar has proved his mettle time and again. It is always a delight to watch the Omerta actor on the silver screen.

Needless to say, the actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So as Rajkummar turned a year older, he was inundated with best wishes on social media. In fact, several celebrities also showered love on the Trapped actor. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who shared the screen with Rajkummar in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, shared pics with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling friend @rajkummar_rao the best person and best actor.. all my love .. see you at the movies!”

Rajkummar’s Aligarh co-star Manoj Bajpayee also penned a sweet message for him on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday @RajkummarRao keep shining bright always!! peace and happiness!!!.” Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a beautiful post for his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star and called him a badass babua. He wrote, “Happy birthday @rajkummar_rao. Have a good one badass babua.”

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also showered birthday love on Ayushmann and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @rajkummar_rao!! Working with you has always been memorable! Here’s to many more! Have a great year, wishing you all the love & luck!!

Also Read: Anushka Sharma showers birthday love on Rajkummar Rao; Calls him ‘one of the finest actors’ in a sweet wish

Take a look at celebrity birthday wishes for Rajkummar Rao:

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement