Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others shower love on the incredible actor

As Rajkummar Rao turned a year older today, several fans took to social media to shower birthday love on him and penned sweet messages for the Trapped actor.

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has won a million hearts with his impeccable acting skills and versatility. He has been a man who is an actor in the world of heroes and has been beating everyone at their own game. Be it the heartbroken lover boy in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, the mean groom in Queen, the cruel husband in Hamari Adhuri Kahani etc, Rajkummar has proved his mettle time and again. It is always a delight to watch the Omerta actor on the silver screen.

Needless to say, the actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So as Rajkummar turned a year older, he was inundated with best wishes on social media. In fact, several celebrities also showered love on the Trapped actor. Ahuja, who shared the screen with Rajkummar in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, shared pics with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling friend @rajkummar_rao the best person and best actor.. all my love .. see you at the movies!”

Rajkummar’s Aligarh co-star Manoj Bajpayee also penned a sweet message for him on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday @RajkummarRao keep shining bright always!! peace and happiness!!!.” Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a beautiful post for his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star and called him a badass babua. He wrote, “Happy birthday @rajkummar_rao. Have a good one badass babua.”

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also showered birthday love on Ayushmann and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @rajkummar_rao!! Working with you has always been memorable! Here’s to many more! Have a great year, wishing you all the love & luck!!

Also Read: Anushka Sharma showers birthday love on Rajkummar Rao; Calls him ‘one of the finest actors’ in a sweet wish

Take a look at celebrity birthday wishes for Rajkummar Rao:

Happy birthday @RajkummarRao keep shining bright always!!peace and happiness!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 31, 2020

Share your comment ×