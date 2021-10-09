Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: From South to Bollywood; a quick look at the actor’s career graph

Model-turned-actor Rakul Preet Singh, in her career span of over a decade, has managed to carve a niche for herself in the showbiz world. Be it South or Hindi movies, the actress is not only known for her unconventional roles, but she has also enticed audiences with her acting prowess. Now, on Sunday, October 10, the Yaariyan star has turned a year older and on the special occasion of her 31st birthday, here’s taking a quick look at her astonishing career graph.

South debut

Rakul Preet Singh always dreamt of becoming an actor, however before entering the acting fraternity she tried her luck at modelling ever since she was 18-years-old. In 2009, she found her break in the acting world. Singh made her acting debut in the Kannada film, Gilli, a remake of Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony. Later, she was roped in to essay lead roles in several Tamil, Telugu films namely, Yuvan, Puthagam, and more.

Bollywood debut

After performing in many South Indian movies, Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut in Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan. Since then her career graph has been very interesting. Although her debut movie received negative reviews at the box office, Singh gained popularity for her acting prowess. Speaking about the failure of the movie, Rakul Preet Singh, in an interview with a media portal, said that she equally celebrates failure in life.

According to the actor, failure is the reality check that teaches one to value their success. Rakul Preet Singh further added that people wait for an opportunity to be on-screen and she finds herself lucky to enjoy the opportunity. Rakul Preet Singh believes that a movie may not perform well at the box office but it isn’t in her hand, all she can do is work harder the next time.

Return to South

Post Yaariyan, Rakul Preet Singh took a 4-year hiatus from Bollywood and continued to impress South Indian masses with her vivid roles. Be it Rough, Spyder or Dhruva, Singh continued to foray in the acting world accepting both success and failure with a grin on her face.

Turning point

After Yaariyan, Rakul Preet Singh was roped in to star in Neeraj Pandey directed action thriller, Aiyaary. She essayed the role of Sonia in the movie which garnered praises for her from both fans and critics alike. Post this, she was seen opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De. Ever since then, she has played several roles in Hindi movies while simultaneously working in Tollywood. Then, Marjaavaan seemingly became the turning point of her career. Singh went on to garner positive reviews for the portrayal of Aarzoo Shah in this Milap Zaveri film.

Future projects

The actor was last seen essaying a pivotal role in the Telugu flick, Konda Polam. Currently, she has a slew of Bollywood projects lined up in the pipeline. She is gearing up to feature in John Abraham’s action movie, Attack. Rakul will also be a part of R. Ravikumar’s Tamil science fantasy movie, Ayalaan. In addition to this, she has Mayday, Thank God, Doctor G and several other projects in the pipeline.

Pinkvilla wishes you, Happy Birthday!

