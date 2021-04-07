Happy Birthday Ram Gopal Varma: 5 films by the filmmaker that prove Bollywood misses his kind of cinema today

On Ram Gopal Varma's 59th birthday, we jot down 5 films that showcases the director's versatile filmmaking skills. Take a look.

Ram Gopal Varma truly revolutionized cinema the second he made his filmmaking debut. RGV initially started his career as a civil engineer but made masterpieces as soon as he entered Bollywood. As one of the most talented faces in the film industry, the director has made more than 50 feature films. Each time RGV takes on a project, he makes sure to create wonders. The director’s work includes films covering diverse genres.

RGV’s work has been given the title of the "most influential movies of Hindi cinema" by the film critic Rajeev Masand. For his 1999 political crime drama, Shool, he has also received the National Film Award for scripting.

As the filmmaker turns 59 today, we jot down 5 of his films that prove Bollywood misses his kind of cinema:

Rangeela

The 1995 classic which starred Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles followed the story of a young woman who’s caught in a classic love triangle.

Satya

The gangster revenge film follows the story of an innocent man who’s falsely accused in a case involving the underworld.

Sarkar

Another one of RGV’s revenge stories follows the journey of a man running a parallel government. The film takes an interesting turn when his enemies plan to murder him.

Bhoot

As one of the scariest films that exist in Bollywood, the film followed a couple who moves into a haunted flat. The film is bound to give everyone goosebumps with its intriguing plot.

Company

The film starred in the lead role and follows the story of two men who go on to become the most feared gangsters in Mumbai as they plot organized crimes.

