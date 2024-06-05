Happy Birthday Rambha: Know where is Salman Khan’s Judwaa co-star and what is she up to now

Rambha is celebrating her 48th birthday today. A superstar of her times, the former actress vanished from the industry at the peak of her career and was nowhere to be seen for long. Rambha who made her debut with Hariharan’s Malayalam film Sargam (1992) opposite Vineeth had a great run across movies in multiple languages.

A look at Rambha’s glorious career

Born as Vijayalakshmi Yeedi on June 5, 1976, in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, Rambha had a successful career spanning almost two decades in Indian cinema. She was a prominent actress in the 1990s and early 2000s, appearing in over 100 films across eight languages.

Soon after her debut in 1992, she was noticed by Director E. V. V. Satyanarayana in the same year and was offered to star in the Telugu film Aa Okkati Adakku alongside Rajendra Prasad. This opened a lot of offers for her. It is said that in the late 1990s, Rambha deliberately chose glamorous roles to attract film offers.

Ever since Rambha starred alongside Salman Khan in Judwaa and Bandhan, she saw a whole different sunrise. There was a time when the actress had to suffer a lot professionally. When Rambha ventured into film production with Three Roses in 2003 featuring Jyothika, Laila, and herself, the film unfortunately failed at the box office leading to financial difficulties for Rambha. She had to even sell her house to pay off debts.

Advertisement

Where is Rambha and what is she up to now?

In 2011, Rambha marked her last film appearance with the Malayalam film titled Filmstar. On April 8, 2010, she chose to quit showbiz and tied the knot with a Canadian-based businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan at Tirumala’s Karnataka Kalyana Mandapam. The couple later welcomed two daughters and a son and is currently living in Toronto with her family.

Rambha did return after a long hiatus and turned up as a judge of several shows including Zee Telugu’s dance show ABCD-Anybody Can Dance and Vijay TV’s Kings of Comedy Juniors. However, she has yet to make a full-time comeback into acting. Rambha however holds a great presence on her social media and continues to share a glimpse of her life through it trying her best to stay in touch with her fans.

ALSO READ: Loved Manoj Tiwari’s Hind Ke Sitara song from Panchayat 3? Know roots of this folk sohar originating from lanes of Bihar