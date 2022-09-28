Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 7 movies you MUST watch out of this heart-throb actor

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most supremely talented actors in the Bollywood industry. Today, as he turns a year older, let us take a look at some of his remarkable performances in Hindi Cinema. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor is the son of popular Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. The birthday boy, who has turned 40-year-old today, is married to popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt . Ranbir and Alia dated for years before tying a knot in April this year and are soon going to embrace parenthood.

Released in the year 2009, Wake Up Sid marked Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut. Starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles, the film revolved around a lazy Mumbai college student Sid (played by Ranbir Kapoor) who breeds on his wealthy parents. As time progresses, he re-evaluates his choices and becomes slightly mature when Aisha (played by Konkana Sen Sharma) enters his life. The film was a massive hit at the box office.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Azab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film talks about a man named Prem Sharma (as Ranbir Kapoor), who is the President of Happy Club ---a club aiming to provide justice to people through its unique out-of-the-box ways, and how he accidentally falls in love with Jenny Pinto (Kaif). The film was a major hit at the box office and the on-screen romance between the leading actors was cherished by many fans.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, the film is encircled around two suicidal strangers (Ranbir and Priyanka) who meet and make a vow to commit suicide in twenty days on New Year's Eve. During these 20 days, the couple fulfills their personal wishes and eventually falls in love with each other. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was a huge success at the box office in the year 2010.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film Rockstar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in key roles. The film revolves around a man named Janardhan Jakhar (as Ranbir Kapoor) and his dream of becoming a big Rockstar. During his journey, he falls in love with Heer (as Nargis Fakhri) who eventually helps him in ‘feeling’ his music. The film was a big hit at the box office. The music of the film, composed by Oscar recipient AR Rahman was a massive hit amongst the youth.

Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the story of Barfi (as essayed by Kapoor) revolves around the life of a hearing and speech impaired young man who falls in love with two women in his journey and how they two changed his outlook towards life. The film stars Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by popular filmmaker Karan Johar. It stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles, with actors Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal supporting roles. The story revolves around Naina Talwar (as Deepika) and Kabir Thapar (as Ranbir) who meet during a trekking trip where she falls in love with him but refrains from expressing it. Later, they drift apart but eventually end up meeting at a friend's wedding where their life changes for the better.

2022’s most awaited film-Brahmastra hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, the film revolves around a man named Shiva (as essayed by Kapoor) and his quest to attain Brahmastra. During the journey, he falls in love with Isha (as Alia) who assists Shiva in achieving his goal. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in significant roles.

Clearly, you should watch out above films and add them to your bucket list. We wish Ranbir Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!

Also Read: Brahmastra: Get ready to celebrate Ranbir Kapoor's fire in new track Shiva Theme; To be out tomorrow