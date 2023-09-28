Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor: 9 times the Animal actor and Alia Bhatt shelled out major couple goals

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's biggest new-age stars. Since making his debut with Saawariya in 2007, he has garnered a huge fan following with his incredible acting skills, mesmerizing dance moves, and charming off-screen personality. His youth-oriented movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, Wake Up Sid, Tamaasha, Rockstar, and many more have resonated with audiences and left a long-lasting mark in the industry. In April 2022, Ranbir married Alia Bhatt, which made them one of the most adored celebrity couples in B-Town. Even though Ranbir does not have a social media presence, his pictures with Alia make the netizens swoon over the couple. As Ranbir celebrates his 41st birthday today, let’s take a look at the cutest pictures of the actor with his wife Alia that will leave you gushing!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romantic pictures

The two are so in love with each other, and these pictures from their Haldi ceremony are proof of the fact! "Happy day," wrote Alia, while sharing the picture.

Home is where the heart is! This picture clicked by Avinash Gowariker perfectly captures the beauty of Ranbir and Alia’s relationship.

The couple brought the characters of Shiva and Isha to life in Brahmastra. Their on-screen, as well as off-screen chemistry, is off-the-charts! Here's a picture shared by Alia from the shoot of Brahmastra song Deva Deva.

Sealing it with a kiss! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photos are nothing short of breathtaking.

Alia and Ranbir left us swooning with these pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Sharing the snaps, Alia wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream.

It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organized by Mr. Kapoor (my favorite artist performed my favorite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!"

We just can't get enough of the happy pictures from their wedding festivities!

The smiles these two bring on each other's faces is the type of love everybody wishes to have. Here's a lovely picture of the couple from Diwali celebration.

Be it ethnic wear or western, these two carry and own anything they wear flawlessly!

This dreamy picture of Ranbir Kapoor proposing to his ladylove is making us go gaga over them!

Here's wishing Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday!

