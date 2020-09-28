Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Galti Se Mistake to Ghagra, actor's top 5 dance tracks that are a massive hit

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and pick out the actor's top five songs which simply bring joy.

made his debut in the Hindi film industry back in 2007 and the talented actor since then has amassed a fan following like no other. The actor has no social media presence but has several dedicated fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter. Over the years, Ranbir Kapoor has given his fans and movie buffs multiple reasons to rejoice. From his stellar acting performances in films like Barfi and Rockstar to his super hit songs, the actor is loved by millions for various reasons.

Today, as Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and pick out the actor's top five songs which have been a massive hit. These dance tracks have been party favourites and it was extremely difficult to pick just five. So, let's take a look at some of birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor's best dance numbers:

Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Ranbir's second last onscreen outing was Jagga Jasoos in 2017 and while the film did not impress many, the songs surely did. And one of the most popular tracks from the film was Galti Se Mistake. Ranbir's dance style coupled with some fresh choreography made this song a sure shot winner. We are not surprised then that this is also the most viewed Ranbir Kapoor song on YouTube with a staggering 583 million views.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

The song released in 2013 but even today it is played without fail during Holi celebrations. Ranbir and Deepika's chemistry was loved by many and the song's super fun and colourful video is hard to forget. The former couple's dance moves complete with full drama is hard to come by or even recreate.

Ghagra (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Another super hit track from this film was Ghagra featuring Ranbir and the ever graceful and legendary dance . And while one would expect any actor to get cold feet dancing next to Madhuri, Ranbir made it look super effortless. The masala entertainer film gave us not only one or two, but close to four super hit groovy numbers and Ranbir stood out in all these songs. They include Ghagra, Dilliwali Girlfriend and Badtameez Dil.

Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya (Sanju)

Yes, this may not be a conventional choice and an energetic dance number, but Ranbir's never before seen act in this song definitely deserves a mention. His expressions and subtle moves as he lip-sync's will leave you smiling, if not grinning. With 87 million views, the song is definitely loved by many die-hard Ranbir fans.

Jab Se Tere Naina (Sawariya)

Another track which may not be high on energy, but Ranbir Kapoor took everyone by surprise with his moves in simply a towel in his debut film Sawariya. Ranbir's dance in a plain white towel and abs on display, this song probably could be blamed for many girls falling in love with the actor back in 2007 and forming his early fan base.

Which is your favourite Ranbir Kapoor dance song? Let us know in the comments below.

Here's wishing Ranbir Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!

