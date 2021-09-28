Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Bharat Sahni and others shower love on the actor

has been one of the most talented actors Bollywood has ever witnessed. The actor, who had made his debut with the 2007 release Saawariya, had managed to carve a niche for himself as a versatile actor. Not just he has managed to leave the audience spellbound with his acting prowess, Ranbir also enjoys a massive fan following. As a result, as the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor turned a year older today, the social media was abuzz with wishes for him.

Joining them, several celebs took to social media to shower birthday love on him. Joining them, Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback pic with Ranbir and sent him a big hug on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday Ranbir! Tightest hug back”. On the other hand, ’s mother Soni Razdan also shared a beautiful selfie with the birthday boy and called him a sweet soul. She wrote, “Happy birthday sweet soul! May you be forever blessed. Love you”. Jacqueline Fernandez also shared stills from their movie Roy and sent birthday wishes to Ranbir.

Check out Jacqueline’s birthday wish for Ranbir here:

Take a look at celeb wishes for Ranbir Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Ranbir has flown to Jodhpur to ring his birthday with ladylove Alia Bhatt. Speaking about the work front, Ranbir has some exciting projects in the pipeline which include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will mark his first collaboration with Alia, Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Animal.

