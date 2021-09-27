Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Natalie Portman to SRK, 5 times actor got candid about his screen idols

celebrates his 39th birthday today and the actor is gearing up for multiple releases in the next one year. From Shamshera to Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, the actor will finally make his presence felt on the big screen. On the personal front, Ranbir is busy celebrating his birthday with girlfriend and actress in Jodhpur. The couple were spotted arriving in the city and rumours of venue scouting for the wedding also surfaced.

While marriage is definitely in the near future, Ranbir is now focusing on finishing his films and signing new projects. Today, on his 39th birthday, we decided to go down memory lane and look at Ranbir's screen idols. Check it out:

Quentin Tarantino

Ranbir is a huge fan of the Pulp Fiction filmmaker and even begged for a picture once upon a time. The actor had revealed that it happened in London when he was shooting for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. At the same time, Tarantino was promoting his latest film, The Hateful Eight there. "I was shooting in a basement and he was in the building. I heard that he was doing an interview so I went running up. I told Karan, “Listen, I have to meet him.” Not that I’m going to say that I’m an actor from India. I just wanted to meet him, take a picture, an autograph. I saw him coming and from far I’m saying, “Quentin, Quentin.” He walks, looks at me, goes and sits in his car. When the door opens, I’m like, “Sir, picture picture?”and they have it on video. It was really funny and I got teased by the entire crew of Ae Dil, but just to see Quentin Tarantino."

Natalie Portman

The birthday boy had once hilariously revealed that Natalie Portman asked him to get lost. The incident took place at the Tribeca Film Festival. Ranbir had revealed, "She was on the phone and she was crying. I went quickly behind her and said, “I love your…” Before I could say “work”, she turned and said, “Get lost!"