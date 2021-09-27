Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Natalie Portman to SRK, 5 times actor got candid about his screen idols
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday today and the actor is gearing up for multiple releases in the next one year. From Shamshera to Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, the actor will finally make his presence felt on the big screen. On the personal front, Ranbir is busy celebrating his birthday with girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur. The couple were spotted arriving in the city and rumours of venue scouting for the wedding also surfaced.
While marriage is definitely in the near future, Ranbir is now focusing on finishing his films and signing new projects. Today, on his 39th birthday, we decided to go down memory lane and look at Ranbir's screen idols. Check it out:
Quentin Tarantino
Ranbir is a huge fan of the Pulp Fiction filmmaker and even begged for a picture once upon a time. The actor had revealed that it happened in London when he was shooting for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. At the same time, Tarantino was promoting his latest film, The Hateful Eight there. "I was shooting in a basement and he was in the building. I heard that he was doing an interview so I went running up. I told Karan, “Listen, I have to meet him.” Not that I’m going to say that I’m an actor from India. I just wanted to meet him, take a picture, an autograph. I saw him coming and from far I’m saying, “Quentin, Quentin.” He walks, looks at me, goes and sits in his car. When the door opens, I’m like, “Sir, picture picture?”and they have it on video. It was really funny and I got teased by the entire crew of Ae Dil, but just to see Quentin Tarantino."
Natalie Portman
The birthday boy had once hilariously revealed that Natalie Portman asked him to get lost. The incident took place at the Tribeca Film Festival. Ranbir had revealed, "She was on the phone and she was crying. I went quickly behind her and said, “I love your…” Before I could say “work”, she turned and said, “Get lost!"
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranbir is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and had cleared the air once when rumours of him rejecting a film with SRK surfaced. When asked if he thought his presence in the film would go unnoticed and critics would rather compare his acting skills with the 'King of romance', Ranbir had said, "Not at all. It will be my honour and privilege if I get an opportunity to work with him (Shah Rukh Khan). I have no problem working with Shah Rukh Khan or any star."
Robert De Niro
Ranbir Kapoor has bumped into Robert De Niro more than once and the actor is in awe of him. In fact, even the late Rishi Kapoor was star struck by De Niro's presence and had tweeted a selfie with him and Ranbir. "Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob!" De Niro had also visited Mumbai with Anupam Kher and Ranbir was floored by him. The actor even touched De Niro's feet as a mark of respect!
Amitabh Bachchan
This one's a bit different. While Amitabh Bachchan has inspired almost every actor of this generation, including Ranbir Kapoor, Big B is also equally floored by Ranbir's work. The duo will be seen in Barahmastra and Amitabh was blown away by the birthday boy's talent. Amitabh has shared several photos with the actor which also includes a throwback of a wide-eyed Ranbir as a kid looking completely in awe of Big B.
