Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: Did you know the 'Extraction' actor once turned down Rang De Basanti?

In a 2016 interview, the extremely talented actor Randeep Hooda had admitted that he used to take himself very seriously. Read on to know more.

Randeep Hooda, who celebrates his 44th birthday today, is a man of many talents and quite a few filmmakers have tapped into the acting genius that he is. Since he began his career, Randeep Hooda has made his mark on the big screen with varied characters that have left a lasting impression on the audiences. Thanks for his extremely good looking genes, it's a cherry on the top. The Highway actor began his journey back in 2001 with the critically acclaimed Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding.

While that put the actor under the spotlight, he did not do a film for almost four years after the commercially successful Monsoon Wedding. And that's what also sets Randeep Hooda apart. The actor can be described as an extremely choosy actor who does projects that often resonate with him deeply.

However, in a recent interview, he had agreed that he is working towards it and is more open now. But did you know that because of this habit of carefully selecting films, Randeep Hooda once turned down hit films like Rang De Basanti and Rock On. Yes, you heard that right.

In a 2016 interview with Scroll.in, Randeep had admitted that he used to take himself very seriously and that's probably why he lost out on a couple of good projects. For the unversed, Randeep had given a series of flops after his gangster film 'D' which he was praised for.

The actor revealed that it was guidance, acting workshops and a chat with Naseeruddin Shah that made him re-think about his approach to films. "My idea of films and filmmaking was very different. I changed myself over time. Yes, I missed my bigger opportunities. If I had not turned down Rock On! and Rang De Basanti, my graph would have been very different indeed," Randeep said at the time.

Elaborating on why he turned down these films, he added, "Very stupid, stupid reasons… very stupid reasons. Thankfully it’s all in the past. I think I used to take myself too seriously. The ability to laugh at oneself is very important. I was at a party, chatting with Farhan Akhtar, who told me that it is important to handle recognition that comes your way by retaining the ability to laugh at yourself. I am serious about my work. But I also know how to make light of things. I can be really witty. The famous Haryanvi sense of humour is there alright."

In recent times, Randeep Hooda has delighted the audience with some memorable performances in films like Highway, Sarabjit, Sultan, Love Aaj Kal 2 and the most recent one being Extraction opposite Chris Hemsworth. Randeep is also counted among one of those stars who undergo massive transformation to get into the skin of the character. His dedication and transformation in Sarabjit garnered attention from all quarters. Randeep was also hailed for his performance even though the film did not take the box office by storm.

Randeep, who played the role of an Indian national who was famously detained in Pakistan for 23 years and convicted of spying and terrorism, lost 18 kg in a span of 28 days and was almost reduced to looking skeletal. His director Omung Kumar admitted that even he was shocked with Randeep's transformation. We hope he continues to enthrall us with his characters and performances.

Here's wishing Randeep Hooda a very Happy Birthday!

