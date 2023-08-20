Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: Ladylove Lin Laishram showers love on him in special post; calls him 'hot fudge'

Randeep Hooda is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. He has time and again managed to impress the audience with his solid body of work. Every time he takes up a new project, the audience eagerly waits to watch his stellar act. On August 20, Randeep turned 47. He has been showered with warm birthday wishes on social media from his fans and followers. Now, his ladylove and actress Lin Laishram shared a vacation picture with the actor along with a love-filled post to wish him on his birthday.

Randeep Hooda's ladylove Lin Laishram showers birthday wishes on him in special post

A few hours ago, actress Lin Laishram who worked in films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Mary Kom’ shared an unseen vacation picture with her beau and actor Randeep Hooda and wrote a love-filled birthday message for him. The picture shows Randeep and Lin in an open jeep during a jungle safari. The couple can be seen twinning in beige shirts, caps, and hats. They also put on matching scarves around their necks as the duo posed for a picture during a safari.

Sharing the picture, Lin wrote, "Happy birthday my hot fudge." She also added two red heart emojis and a fire emoji. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Lin shared the picture with Randeep, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Happy birthday to the real life superstar." Another commented, "Cutie potootie." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis along with birthday messages.

Speaking about their relationship, Lin and Randeep made their love relationship Instagram official by sharing pictures of them together from their Diwali celebrations at Hooda's home last year. The actor's parents were also with them. “Love and light to all around the world #happydiwali,” Randeep had written along with their picture.

