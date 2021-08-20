Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: From Sarbjit to Highway, here are 5 of his best performances

Randeep Hooda started his film career with Monsoon wedding directed by Mira Nair. He played a small role in the film called Rahul Chadha and was able to leave his imprint on the part. Monsoon Wedding came out in 2001, and Randeep’s next release as a leading man was ‘D’ directed by ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Randeep has been acting on stage and in films for nearly two decades now and is responsible for some of the most memorable performances in Hindi cinema. As the star celebrates his birthday, here is looking at five of his most extraordinary performances that left an undying mark on the audience’s hearts.

Here are five of Randeep’s greatest performances.

Bombay Talkies

Directed by , Randeep Hooda acted alongside Rani Mukherjee and Saqib Saleem in one of the short films from the anthology. Randeep played a closeted homosexual who is afraid to confront his reality when instigated by Saqib, who played an openly homosexual character. Randeep gave a heartwrenching performance as a man torn apart between his marriage and his real self.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

Randeep Hooda played the character of ACP Agnel Wilson, who is in charge of removing the mafia from Mumbai in the ’70s. Naturally, Randeep’s character does not succeed and has to live with enormous guilt of empowering one gangster (Emraan Hashmi’s Shoaib) to defeat another one ( ’s Sultan Mirza). Randeep’s portrayal of a man at the end of his run proved to be nearly existential.

Laal Rang

Randeep played a local man from the suburbs of Haryana who is operating in a reality of his own named Shankar Malik. Randeep’s character proves to be a boon and a curse at the same time for Rajesh Dhiman played by Akshay Oberoi. The film did not receive maximum praise from the audience however Randeep’s half-drunk character shined through.

Sarbjit

Randeep’s transformation into a real-life person who spent a lifetime being arrested inside a tiny cell in Pakistan was one of the major ones for Hindi cinema. To portray the character honestly and earnestly, Randeep got shredded to the bare bone and emerged with a performance worth remembering for decades.

Highway

In one of the finest performances in the history of Indian cinema, Randeep played the character of Mahabir Bhati who kidnaps ’s character for a purpose and ends up falling in love with her. Randeep peeled off several layers of what his character as a man had to cover himself in to survive in the lawless land. Alia’s innocence and naivety are almost bothersome for Randeep and we realize towards the last leg of the film that Randeep had to let go of his innocence along with his mother. He was initially a little boy just looking for a home that he found with Alia’s character.

In an extremely emotional scene, Randeep sees Alia cleaning a temporary house in the hills in order to prepare to cook some food. Randeep enters the room thrice and breaks down crying because all he could see was his lost innocence and his mother.

Pinkvilla wishes Randeep Hooda a very happy birthday.

