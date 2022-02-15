Happy birthday Randhir Kapoor: When veteran actor recalled ‘working hard’ to pay Kareena Kapoor’s tuition fees

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has turned a year older on February 15. Born in 1947, he has been an inevitable part of Bollywood and needs no introduction because his contribution to Hindi cinema is enough for it. His friends and family members lovingly call him ‘Daboo Kapoor’. The veteran actor is blessed to have two daughters – Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor who are ruling Bollywood currently and he must be proud of it. Nonetheless, to say, the kind of family history is involved including Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, etc., they are one of the wealthiest families of Bollywood. However, back in 2014 Randhir talked about his struggles and how he supported his wife Babita and two daughters in an interview with Rediff.

The veteran actor said, “I wish I was young today. Aaj kal ke actors kitna saara paisa kamate hai (Today's actors make a lot of money). We worked really hard to earn money. The tuition fees of my children, my electricity bills, Babita ke kharcha (referring to wife Babita's expenses), my Scotch, was all paid from the money that I earned from acting in films." He had also said that today’s stars are very choosy and do only one film per year. The veteran actor said, “That is because they also earn from endorsements, events and other avenues. We could never do just one film a year. If we did not work, there would be no money to run our homes and pay our bills.”

For unversed, Randhir Kapoor was an established actor in the 1970s and worked in several movies including Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Humrahi, Jawani Diwani, Lafange and Haath Ki Safai, among others. He came back to Hindi Cinema with Housefull 2 along with his younger brother late Rishi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is a fashionista like his mom; Rocks tie-dye tee