Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: 5 times the actress spoke about her daughter Adira & melted our hearts
Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in our Bollywood industry. Be it the choices of her films or her brilliant acting in them, fans love her. But ever since she has stepped into motherhood, the actress had kind of taken a back seat from her glorious Bollywood career. But after a few years, she did make her comeback, and then like every mother her life revolved around her daughter Adira. Today on Rani’s birthday, we have listed down some of the quotes that the actress said about her daughter.
Can’t live or breathe without Adira
Rani Mukerji wrote a letter to her daughter Adira as a gift for her and it was posted by Yash Raj Films on their Twitter handle. In the letter, signed Rani Mukerji Chopra, she writes of her hopes and fears for her baby daughter, of the anxiety and the joy that motherhood brings. Part of the letter read "Having a baby is so scary because you suddenly stop living for yourself, you start living for your child, as she has given birth to you... A mother." Rani further wrote, "I have become much calmer, more patient and more forgiving. It happened overnight one day suddenly." The letter also has the first picture of Adira, with her mother.
Life has given us God’s greatest gift with Adira
I don’t think she is comfortable seeing me (cry)
During an interview when Rani was promoting her movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, he asked Rani if Adira saw her cry on the silver screen? To this Rani replied, “She hasn’t, no, I have not seen because I tried to make her see Bunty Aur Babli 2 but the minute one of the scenes came where I was pretending to cry, she just started crying. I don’t think she is comfortable seeing me (cry) but she likes to see me dance onscreen and likes to see me when I’m doing something funny.”
You don’t want the extra privileges or importance given to your child
Adira completes me as a person
While promoting Hichki Rani Mukerji spoke about her evolution as a person. She revealed that it “began from the time she was pregnant”. She adds, “Motherhood is a beautiful feeling. You start valuing someone else’s life over yours and address their needs first. I guess, it’s the only relationship in the world where this can happen and it’s amazing. Adira completes me as a person. She was a premature baby, so initially, there were a few restrictions. But she is a happy kid, touch wood.”
