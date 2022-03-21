Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: 5 times the actress spoke about her daughter Adira & melted our hearts

Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in our Bollywood industry. Be it the choices of her films or her brilliant acting in them, fans love her. But ever since she has stepped into motherhood, the actress had kind of taken a back seat from her glorious Bollywood career. But after a few years, she did make her comeback, and then like every mother her life revolved around her daughter Adira. Today on Rani’s birthday, we have listed down some of the quotes that the actress said about her daughter.

Can’t live or breathe without Adira

Rani Mukerji wrote a letter to her daughter Adira as a gift for her and it was posted by Yash Raj Films on their Twitter handle. In the letter, signed Rani Mukerji Chopra, she writes of her hopes and fears for her baby daughter, of the anxiety and the joy that motherhood brings. Part of the letter read "Having a baby is so scary because you suddenly stop living for yourself, you start living for your child, as she has given birth to you... A mother." Rani further wrote, "I have become much calmer, more patient and more forgiving. It happened overnight one day suddenly." The letter also has the first picture of Adira, with her mother.

Life has given us God’s greatest gift with Adira