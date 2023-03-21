Happy Birthday, Rani Mukerji: Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, 5 actors we'd love to see her reunite with

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She started her acting journey in 1996 and since then, there has been no stopping for her. She has entertained the audience with her craft and powerful performances over the years. She ruled the 2000s like a true queen and went on to deliver several successful films. Rani is one such actress who has worked with superstars in the past. Currently, she is enjoying an overwhelming response from the audience for her recently released film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

On her 45th birthday today, let's take a look at the top five actors we would love to see her reunite with!

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani are one of the most loved on-screen couples even today. They have worked together in some hit films and impressed cinema lovers with their charm. They featured in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte and Paheli. They ruled the box office back then and their fans loved seeing them together. It would be really cool to see them coming together again and recreating their same old magic on the big screen.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Rani too worked together in the 90s and won everyone's hearts with their chemistry. The reel couple was highly loved by the audience. The duo has featured in films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Hello Brother, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Baabul. Even today, whenever Salman and Rani meet, their reunion makes their fans nostalgic. Recently, Salman was seen attending the special screening of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and their picture went viral. Their fans couldn't stop gushing over them. They expressed their wish to see them together on the big screen.

Aamir Khan

The audience still remembers Aamir Khan and Rani's work in Ghulam. Their fresh pairing instantly became a hit amongst the cine-goers. But the duo ended up featuring in limited films. After Ghulam, Rani made a special appearance in Aamir's film Mann. They later worked together in Mangal Pandey (2005) and Talaash (2012). Rani and Aamir are yet to team up for another project. Well, it will be a treat for the audience to see them reuniting for a project.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Rani have also been a visual treat together. They last appeared in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021 and people were excited to see them in the film. Despite the mixed box office response, Rani and Saif's comic timing was appreciated by their fans. They have earlier worked in films like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thodha Pyaar Thodha Magic. While we have seen them together quite recently, we can't seem to get enough of them and would love to see Rani and Saif create magic in more films.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Rani feature in one film, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in an important role. But Hrithik and Rani's innocent chemistry impressed everyone. Rani even appeared in a special appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but she didn't share the screen with Hrithik. If today, Rani and Hrithik plan to reunite for a film, the news will surely get their fans super excited.

