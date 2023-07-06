Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh: 5 times the actor expressed his love for Deepika Padukone publicly

Enigmatic, energetic, and exuberant- these words are often associated with one of Bollywood's most prolific stars - Ranveer Singh. Since making his debut alongside Anushka Sharma with the film Band Baja Baarat in 2010, Ranveer has churned out massive hits and has amassed a huge dedicated fan following. His acting chops and zestful entertainer persona has helped him cement his position as one of the industry's finest actor. As much as people revere his on-screen characters, Ranveer's off-screen personality is equally as charming. A classic lover boy who never shies away from vocalizing his love and admiration for his wife Deepika Padukone in public or on social media. As the actor celebrates his 38th birthday today, let’s take a look back at 5 instances when Ranveer expressed his love for his wife Deepika Padukone!

Ranveer Singh calls Deepika the ‘best thing’ to have happened to him

Ranveer and Deepika were showstoppers for the 'Mijwan Couture Fashion Show 2022'. Wearing creations by Manish Malhotra, the duo lit up the stage and made heads turn. Ranveer was asked to say a few words, and he took the opportunity to express his admiration for his wife. He said "Through all your achievements, just really living a life of purpose, I find that hugely inspiring. I admire you, I love you, and you are the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

Ranveer Singh flirts with Deepika Padukone at a sports event

In March this year, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended a sports event. During the event, Deepika was seen recreating a dialogue from her film Om Shanti Om. While the dialogue was originally said by Shah Rukh Khan in the film, the actress elegantly recreated it and said, “agar aap kisi cheez ko sacche dil se chaaho to puri kaaynaat use aapse milane me lag jati hai.” Ranveer Singh then took the mic from her, and added, “mujhse pucho, iski guarantee de sakta hu main.” Ranveer is never one to shy away from publicly expressing his love for Deepika, and this video is proof!

Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone the ‘queen of entertainment and his life’

During the song launch of Current Laga Re from Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Ranveer Singh gushed over his wife, and said, “She is the queen of entertainment. She has 15 years of glorious career and has given such special films & characters. She is the queen of entertainment and the queen of my life. She has a very endearing side to her, which I get to see in real life."

Deepika's biggest fan

Ranveer Singh is clearly Deepika Padukone’s biggest cheerleader, and he proudly flaunts it on Instagram! He once shared a throwback picture from Cannes in which he is seen posing next to Deepika’s poster, feeling proud as his husband. “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby!” he wrote, while sharing the picture.

PDA during an interview

Ranveer crashed an interview Deepika was having just to say hi. While the interviewer asked Deepika a question about their married life, Ranveer crashed the interview, oblivious about the topic of conversation, kissed Deepika and wished her well for the day. Their PDA is sure to make you swoon!

Here's wishing Ranveer Singh a very happy birthday!

