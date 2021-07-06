Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon & Others wish the Gully boy actor

Ranveer Singh has turned a year older. He has announced his next film with Alia Bhatt, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Bollywood super energetic actor is celebrating his birthday today. The actor has 36-years-old and wishes have been pouring in from all corners. Fans to celebrities everyone is taking to their social handles and extending their wishes for the Gully boy actor. He had made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat opposite . He is not only known for his performances but also his fashion choices. Earlier in the day, he gave a surprise to his fans by announcing his next film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film will star in the lead role.

Coming back to his wishes, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and others took to their Instagram stories and handle to wish him. Ananya shared the picture with him and wrote, “Ran Ran! Happy bday to my 4eva bestieee.” Tiger posted a picture showing Ranveer clicking a selfie with him and wrote, "How can you not be a fan of this guy?! Happy birthday @ranveersingh wish u the best of health happiness and success always!” also wished the actor.

Kriti Sanon also took to Instagram and wrote, "Dear Ranveer Singh, You are Mimi's FAVOURITE! And Mine too Wish you a very happy birthday!! @ranveersingh From Mimi and Me#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh #Mimi."

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma too wished him by sharing a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Ranveer. May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes! Have a fantastic year." The two starred together in Band Baja Baaraat.

