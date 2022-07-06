Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor & others wish the rockstar love and light

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has time and again proved that he is a versatile actor who can ace any character on the silver screen. Well, today the actor has turned a year older and social media is filled with wishes and blessings for the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor. From Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday to Arjun Kapoor, a lot of actors have taken to their social media to send love to the actor. Scroll down to check out all the birthday wishes.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Ranveer Singh and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ranveer! Wishing you love and light always”. Anil Kapoor shared a still from Dil Dhadakne Do and wrote, “The one in a billion @ranveersingh, Keep roaring! Happy Birthday Tiger!!” Arjun Kapoor shared a unique picture of Ranveer and wrote, “Bade parde ke ek bade villain ko janamdin bahut mubarak ho. Ek Villain ko doosre Villain ka salaam @ranveersingh baba happy birthday.”

Check out all the birthday wishes:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the movie is slated to release on February 10 next year. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Fighter which will be hitting the screens on January 25 next year.

