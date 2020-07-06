Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra & others send love as actor turns 35

As Ranveer Singh turned a year older today, several celebrities took to social media to send birthday wishes to the superstar.

- the name resonates with perfection, hard work and dedication. The superstar has emerged as an epitome of talent and has managed to impress millions of viewers with his charm and acting prowess. It goes without saying that the Bajirao Mastani actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, when Ranveer turned 35 today, the social media was inundated with best wishes for the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor from his fans from all over the world. In fact, several celebrities also showered love on the birthday boy.

Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer in ’s Takht, shared a picture with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy birthday @ranveersingh! Every interaction with you has left me inspired. God bless you Champ!” Ayushmann Khurrana also penned a sweet note for his fellow dreamer and wrote, “Sapne dekhta hai yeh bhi aankhen khol ke. Par unke poora hone pe aankhen khul nahi paa rahi hain. Happy birthday fellow dreamer. @ranveersingh.” Veteran actor Anil Kapoor called the birthday boy a Tiger and wrote, “To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love!

Take a look at celebrity wishes for Ranveer Singh’s 35th birthday:

Happpy bdayyyyy my fav fav @RanveerOfficial ! May you reach unimaginable heights and your infectious energy only grow with each passing day! You are a rockstar ! Keep killing it and keep entertaining the world with your magic pic.twitter.com/v0Ox1VwrhV — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Karan Johar’s period drama Takht which will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Share your comment ×