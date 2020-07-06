  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra & others send love as actor turns 35

As Ranveer Singh turned a year older today, several celebrities took to social media to send birthday wishes to the superstar.
4199 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra & others send love as actor turns 35Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra & others send love as actor turns 35
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ranveer Singh- the name resonates with perfection, hard work and dedication. The superstar has emerged as an epitome of talent and has managed to impress millions of viewers with his charm and acting prowess. It goes without saying that the Bajirao Mastani actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, when Ranveer turned 35 today, the social media was inundated with best wishes for the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor from his fans from all over the world. In fact, several celebrities also showered love on the birthday boy.

Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer in Karan Johar’s Takht, shared a picture with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy birthday @ranveersingh! Every interaction with you has left me inspired. God bless you Champ!” Ayushmann Khurrana also penned a sweet note for his fellow dreamer and wrote, “Sapne dekhta hai yeh bhi aankhen khol ke. Par unke poora hone pe aankhen khul nahi paa rahi hain. Happy birthday fellow dreamer. @ranveersingh.” Veteran actor Anil Kapoor called the birthday boy a Tiger and wrote, “To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love!

Take a look at celebrity wishes for Ranveer Singh’s 35th birthday:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Karan Johar’s period drama Takht which will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement