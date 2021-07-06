Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Bajirao Mastani to Gully Boy; 5 times the star walked an extra mile for his role

As Ranveer Singh turns a year older, we bring you five movies wherein the superstar’s dedication had won millions of hearts.

He is an actor, a superstar, a youth icon, a fashion icon and much more. When we talk about , there are several aspects of his personality that make him one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood. Interestingly, the actor had made his debut with the 2010 release Band Baaja Baaraat opposite and in his career of over a decade, Ranveer has proved his mettle time and again. Ranveer is not only known for his stupendous performances but also for his impressive choice of movies.

This isn’t all. Ranveer has also made the headlines for the way he gets into the skin of his character. The actor is known for his hard work and dedication and doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for his characters. Be it undergoing an intensive physical transformation or being experimental with his looks, Ranveer has been game for everything if the script demands. As the actor is turning a year older today, we bring you five movies where Ranveer left everyone in awe with his dedication of getting into the skin of the character:

Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer was seen playing the role of Peshwa Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 release. Talking about his preparations, the superstar had told a leading daily that he used to train for eight hours everyday for his role. This included two hours of physical training, four hours of horse riding lessons and two hours of speech and accent training. This isn’t all. It was also reported that Ranveer had locked himself in a hotel room for a week to understand the depth of the character. Besides, he even went bald for his role as well. “At a critical stage of my career, giving more than one year to a project, not doing anything else, shaving my head... The time this project took, in that much time you can do three films. It's a big gamble... It's a risk but somewhere I knew the pay would be worth it,” Ranveer had told PTI.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela

Ranveer played the role of Ram in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela which was a Gujarati character. According to a report published in Republic World, the actor had learnt the Gujarati language for his role. This isn’t all. He also underwent an intensive diet plan to attain the chiselled body especially for the song Tattad Tattad. “All those days, especially before the song Tattad Tattad (that I had no salt, minimum water and bare minimum carbs) were worth it,” Ranveer had said in one of his interviews.

Gully Boy

Ranveer had won millions of hearts when he played the role of a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. But did you know he went on to train with real life rappers to bring authenticity to his role. According to media reports, he had undergone training of several months with real life rappers. Talking about the same, Ranveer had stated, “It was the most fulfilling journey for me. Look at what has happened to Spitfire and Divine, they are such great artistes. Interacting with them in the prep workshops, working on the dialogues and collaborating with them for the music of the film has been an experience of a lifetime”.

Padmaavat

Ranveer’s performance as Allauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is considered to be one of his best performances to date. However, his preparation for the role has left everyone amazed. Talking about the same, Ranveer had stated, “I took 21 days and locked myself up in my Goregaon house. I was completely isolated. I kind of isolated myself, marinated into the character because I can’t relate to Alaudin Khilji, I can’t relate to that level of manipulativeness, greed and ambition. I had to tap into dark experiences but his world view is not something I can relate to also”. This isn’t all. He also kept working on his physique, voice and gait during this period. Now that’s what you call dedication.

'83

The superstar is all set to play the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. For the movie, Ranveer took training under former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Besides, he had even spent 10 days at Kapil Dev’s residence in Delhi to understand the legendary cricketer on a personal level and pick his nuances and traits.

