  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Here’s how netizens are pouring out wishes on the ‘Simmba’ star’s special day

Ranveer Singh celebrates his 36th birthday and his fans can’t keep on Twitter. Scroll further to see the celebration via tweets.
33483 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2021 07:03 am
Ranveer Singh,happy birthday ranveer singh,Simmba Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Here’s how netizens are pouring out wishes on the ‘Simmba’ star’s special day
  • 10
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Superstar Ranveer Singh has amassed a massive fan following after spending 11 years in the show business. He entered the world of movies with ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ alongside Anushka Sharma and his Delhite character Bitto was an instant success with the audiences. The career of Ranveer has touched new heights as time passed not only with the spectacular performances and intense roles but the tremendous box office power that he holds. A few of the biggest upcoming Hindi films are mounted on his shoulder including the recently announced remake of the Tamil hit ‘Anniyan’, which is being directed by Shankar, who is known for visual spectacle.

Ranveer Singh enters his 11th year in the film industry, his fan following has grown several folds. Fans have expressed their adoration for the star on the ticket window hence he has had some blockbusters including ‘Simmba’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ amongst others. A Twitter user wrote wishing Ranveer, “Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial. I don’t know how to express at once but i have so much love and respect for you. Thank you for blessing my life with your existence. I genuinely feel so good when i support you with all my heart, something I really like doing and you deserve every bit of it because you are not only a talented actor but a very good human being. You inspire me everyday, the way you’ve worked hard to reach at this stage.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Ranveer Singh is reprising his role as Simmba in the upcoming ‘Sooryavanshi’ led by Akshay Kumar. He will be playing the former captain of Indian team Kapil Dev in ‘83’. Ranveer has shot another film with Rohit Shetty called ‘Cirkus’, which is a comedy of errors. He will also be seen in the YRF venture ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Net worth to future projects, here's what makes DeepVeer a power couple

Credits :TwitterImage Credit: Instagram

You may like these
Ranveer Singh mourns the demise of his Simmba co star Kishore Nandlaskar
2 Years of Simmba: Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan's impromptu dance to Swiss shenanigans, BTS memories from set
Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘all the love, laughter and Nutella’ for the Simmba star
Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Katrina Kaif wishes actor on his special day; Says Never stop spreading your joy
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's film Simmba all set to have a theatrical release in Fiji and Australia
Karan Johar being dragged by Yash to dance with him & Roohi on Ranveer Singh’s Aankh Marey is too cute to miss
Anonymous 3 hours ago

Looking good.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Handsome husband.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Charming man.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

HBD forever with your beautiful wife.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Looking good.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Handsome.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Charming man.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Handsome.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Charming man.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Happy birthday dear Ranveer

close