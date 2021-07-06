Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Here’s how netizens are pouring out wishes on the ‘Simmba’ star’s special day

Ranveer Singh celebrates his 36th birthday and his fans can’t keep on Twitter. Scroll further to see the celebration via tweets.

Superstar has amassed a massive fan following after spending 11 years in the show business. He entered the world of movies with ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ alongside and his Delhite character Bitto was an instant success with the audiences. The career of Ranveer has touched new heights as time passed not only with the spectacular performances and intense roles but the tremendous box office power that he holds. A few of the biggest upcoming Hindi films are mounted on his shoulder including the recently announced remake of the Tamil hit ‘Anniyan’, which is being directed by Shankar, who is known for visual spectacle.

Ranveer Singh enters his 11th year in the film industry, his fan following has grown several folds. Fans have expressed their adoration for the star on the ticket window hence he has had some blockbusters including ‘Simmba’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ amongst others. A Twitter user wrote wishing Ranveer, “Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial. I don’t know how to express at once but i have so much love and respect for you. Thank you for blessing my life with your existence. I genuinely feel so good when i support you with all my heart, something I really like doing and you deserve every bit of it because you are not only a talented actor but a very good human being. You inspire me everyday, the way you’ve worked hard to reach at this stage.”

Take a look at the tweets:

#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh happy birthday to my fav gen next superstar.. pic.twitter.com/G1hH2S5dq9 — Jinit Shah (@JinitSh87104124) July 5, 2021

Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial

I don’t know how to express at once but i have so much love and respect for you. Thank you for blessing my life with your existence. I genuinely feel so good when i support you with all my heart, something i - HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH pic.twitter.com/vEjRQizmCc — Ram (@butterknifehai) July 5, 2021

Wishing You a Very Happy Birthday @RanveerOfficial. One of the Finest Actor Of Bollywood. Best Wishes HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH pic.twitter.com/3VlqCLMqkm — . (@Aamirian_thug) July 5, 2021

Vishnu Induri wished Ranveer HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH pic.twitter.com/P6deqgt2q8 — Ranveer Singh TB (@Ranveertbt) July 5, 2021

Today July 6 His bday

Kadavul setting uh!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH #ashaangi pic.twitter.com/1xwUN5ZZgf — Ash-Siv (@AshSiv1) July 5, 2021

@RanveerOfficial Many many return's of the day wish you happy birthday #Ranveer_bro...i very very miss you. pic.twitter.com/YkQR0yzcja — Jeet krs (@jeetkarsh24) July 5, 2021

Ranveer Singh is reprising his role as Simmba in the upcoming ‘Sooryavanshi’ led by . He will be playing the former captain of Indian team Kapil Dev in ‘83’. Ranveer has shot another film with Rohit Shetty called ‘Cirkus’, which is a comedy of errors. He will also be seen in the YRF venture ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

