Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Katrina Kaif wishes actor on his special day; Says Never stop your spreading joy

Katrina Kaif took to social media to wish Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday. The Simmba star turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for him on social media.
Birthdays are always a special occasion for everyone and for Bollywood actors, they become even more amazing due to the outpour of love from all fans and friends. Speaking of this, Ranveer Singh has turned a year older today and is celebrating his special day with his loved ones. While last evening, the actor received a sweet wish from Deepika Padukone’s sister, this morning, Katrina Kaif too took to social media to wish the Simmba star on his special day. 

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a photo of Ranveer on her Instagram story and penned a sweet wish for the Simmba star. Ranveer, who turns a year older, has never shared screen space with Katrina. However, they are good friends and are often seen hanging out together at events. On his birthday, Katrina wished on her Instagram story. She expressed how much the actor’s joy makes the world a better place and wished that he never stops spreading it everywhere. 

Katrina wrote, “Happy Happy Happy @RanveerSingh Never Stop spreading your joy. It makes the world better.” Along with this, she used a happy birthday gif with balloons. In the photo that Katrina shared, Ranveer was seen clad in a brown tee with dark brown pants and shoes with a cool cap matching the attire. 

Here is Katrina Kaif’s wish for Ranveer Singh:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported a while back that Ranveer and Katrina may be seen in a film together by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and ‘83. In ‘83, Ranveer will be seen with wife Deepika Padukone. 

