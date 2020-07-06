Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘all the love, laughter and Nutella’ for the Simmba star

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to wish Ranveer Singh on the occasion of his birthday. The Simmba star turned 35 this year and Sara wished the actor in the most adorable way.

Actor has turned a year older today and on the occasion of his birthday, wishes have been pouring in for him on social media. The Simmba star has been spending time at home amid the lockdown with wife . While earlier wished Ranveer on social media, now, Sara Ali Khan has wished Ranveer in the most special way. Ranveer and Sara have worked together in Simmba and shared a great camaraderie while promoting the film.

On his birthday, Sara wished Ranveer with a collage of throwback photos from the promotions of Simmba. Along with this, Sara also penned about Ranveer's love for Nutella and wished him in the most adorable way. For those who are fans of Ranveer, it is a known fact that he loves Nutella. Often, his photos bingeing on Nutella have been shared by wife Deepika on social media. Talking about that in her wish, Sara wished Ranveer on her Instagram story.

Sara wrote, “@RanveerSingh wishing you all the love, laughter and Nutella.” On the photo, Sara applied gifs with a cake and a Nutella jar. Seeing the adorable wish, we surely are in awe of the cute camaraderie that Sara and Ranveer share off the screen as well.

Here is Sara Ali Khan’s wish for Ranveer Singh:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, often Deepika used to drop adorable photos with Ranveer and they used to become a rage on social media among their fans. While fans wait to see how Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer, they continue to pour in love filled wishes for the star on social media. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in ‘83 with Deepika Padukone and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

