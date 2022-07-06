Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: When the birthday boy showed it's perfectly fine to put your emotions on display

Ranveer Singh is a bonafide star and there are no two ways about it. After spending more than a decade in the entertainment business, the actor has grown up to be one of the most promising talents in recent years. But apart from his acting chops and eccentric fashion choices, Ranveer is also known for wearing his heart on his sleeves. From not shying away in professing his love to tearing up while interacting with his fans, the Gully Boy actor has proved time and again that it is perfectly okay to cry, love and laugh in public. Just being your true authentic self, is the motto Ranveer lives by and we love that.

On his 37th birthday, here are five times when birthday boy Ranveer Singh put his emotions on display and won our hearts. Check it out:

1. On how he liberated himself from the fear of being judged

Revealing his fear of judgement, Ranveer once said in an interview, "In the initial years, it would affect me a lot. Band Baaja Baarat was the first time I faced a camera. Friday, the movie was released and Monday I was famous.. I didn't know who to be, what to say, what to wear or who my projection was. It's very difficult in the initial stages to come to grips with overnight fame. It spills into a lot of aspects of your life. The first two to three years were very taxing on me."

Adding, "Over a period of time, I slowly started liberating myself from the fear of being judged. It was during Lootera, when I was injured and lying in bed for two months, when I internalised. It was a life-changing sort of internalisation process where I realised that I'm just going to be braver in being me. It was around that time when I told myself 'You Do You' and on the back of that came Lootera and Ram Leela and that helped. When you get validation for your work, your self-confidence grows and then you feel more comfortable about being yourself in the public sphere."

2. When he met his childhood icon Govinda

Earlier this year, Ranveer Singh ventured into TV showbiz as he turned host for a game show. On the same show, Ranveer got an opportunity to host his childhood icon Govinda who appeared as a guest. The fan boy inside Ranveer couldn't keep calm as the actor teared up on meeting Govinda and even touched his feet on air.

3. When he teared up during an IG Live session

Ranveer Singh completed a decade in the show business in 2020 and there were waterworks! Yes, the actor couldn't help but get emotional during his Instagram Live session. On the live session, Ranveer watched a video which his die-hard fans had made for him and teared up. He found it difficult to express his feelings and teared up as he took a tissue and started wiping his tears.

Referring to the video, Ranveer said, "Thank you for making this day so special for me. Everybody is just so amazing. This song is out of the world. I will see this again and again. I love you all. That was the best gift ever and I have the best fans." The actor let his feelings all out as he joined his hands together and thanked his fans.

4. When the COVID-19 pandemic changed him

Ranveer Singh even spoke about how emotional he became post-pandemic. In an interview, the actor admitted, "I cry nowadays very very easily." He added that seeing everything that happened during the pandemic and being generally empathetic and compassionate really had an effect on him. The 83 actor revealed, "To mere emotions ka jo ghada hai wo full brim tak bhara hua hai aur it has to do with everything that I have seen happen around me in the recent past. The triggers are completely unexpected."

5. When he was overwhelmed & became emotional

Speaking about the success of his sports drama film, Ranveer teared up and said, "I don't know what it is. 83 is still making me emotional. There are messages, my phone won’t stop. Like I said, it's an absolute avalanche. I think my phone battery which exhausts once in two days, now it is getting exhausted thrice in a day. I do not have a power bank to charge it again. It's a wave, tsunami, this love coming my way. I'm definitely overwhelmed and I feel like it's a miracle that I became an actor."

