Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon: 5 times the actress proved to be ‘mast mast’ girl with her fun videos

Raveena Tandon was one of the most loved actresses of her time. Be it her style, her acting or her beautiful smile, everything found a place in the heart of her fans and they loved her no matter what. Well, that love has not faded even today and it is clearly visible with the love that the actress receives on her social media. The 90s diva is quite active on her Instagram handle and never fails to impress her fans with her fun reels on the social media platform. Be it with her family, her daughter or just her, the reels are quite entertaining and it cannot and should not be missed.

Fun dancing nights with daughter

Raveena loves shaking a leg and if it is with her daughter then there is no stopping the ladies. Well, this reel is all about the actress’ fun dancing nights with her daughter Rasha who is matching steps with her superstar mom. Indeed we have to say that Raveena doesn’t look like a mom in this one! She still has got the moves and we bet fans would not be able to stop looking at her in this reel and they would play it in a loop.

Raveena shows 3 steps to sexy

There can be nothing better than a dolled up Raveena for the fans. Well, if at all you wonder that how does the actress look so sexy all the time then this reel is the answer.

The happiness to travel

Ever since the pandemic has come we all have been restricted to the four walls of our house. Leave travelling outside the state or country, we could not even travel inside our own society. So when the restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic were relaxed, and people could travel once again, everyone had that excitement. Raveena seems to be in the same spot and expressed her excitement to be able to travel again with this reel.

Hillarious reason why Raveena never dresses hawt at home

This reel is the perfect representation of what the lockdown looked like. The reel begins with the actress doing dishes in her night suit and the caption goes “when husband asks why I never dress hawt at home”. The next minute we can see Raveena dressed in 3 different sexy avatars and doing laundry, ironing the clothes and mopping the floor.

Tauda kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta

The Yashraj Mukhate’s one of the most loved viral songs became popular even amongst the celebs. Most of the BTowners shook a leg on this one and Raveena too gave in to this trend with her daughter. The cute reel features her 2 dogs and a cat along with the mother-daughter duo.

Which one is your favourite reel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

