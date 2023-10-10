Happy Birthday, Rekha: 10 fascinating facts about legendary actress unveiled

There is no doubt that Rekha is among one of the finest actresses to have ever worked in the Indian film industry. Her acting talent, beauty, and grace made her stand out among her peers, and she is still revered by cine-goers to this day. In 1969, Rekha starred in her first Hindi film Anjana Safar. However, the film ran into multiple censor troubles and was released 10 years later as Do Shikaari in 1979. Rekha’s first Hindi release was Sawan Bhadon (1970), in which she starred opposite Navin Nischol. She then went on to star in movies like Khoon Bhari Maan, Mr Natwarlal, Nagin, Lajja, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, and many more. She earned several awards due to her memorable performances and also won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 1981 for her role in Umrao Jaan.

While she has been in the public eye for several decades, there are still some interesting titbits about the actress’s life that many are unaware of. As Rekha celebrates her 69th birthday today, let us look at some lesser-known facts about the actress.

Interesting facts about Rekha

Rekha is the actress’ stage name. Her birth name is Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan. Rekha’s father Gemini or Ramasamy Ganesan was a well-known actor in the Tamil film industry. Her mother, Pushpavalli, was a Telugu film actress. Rekha has one sister, five half-sisters, and one half-brother, from her father Gemini Ganesan The actress’ first screen appearance was as a child actor in the Telugu movie ‘Rangula Ratnam’ in 1966. Her mother also acted in that movie. Rekha was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s 4th highest civilian honor, in 2010. Rekha was nominated for Rajya Sabha and became a member of the Upper House in May 2012. Rekha never wanted to be an actress. She is fond of traveling and wants to become an air hostess. Not just a great actress, Rekha is great at mimicry too! She has been dubbed for Bollywood actresses Neetu Singh in Yaarana and Smita Patil in Waaris. She does not rely on a stylist but instead, designs her own looks. Speaking about her friends in the film industry, Rekha shares a great bond with Hema Malini.

Here's wishing her a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: When Rekha opened up about her relationship with father Gemini Ganesan