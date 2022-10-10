Happy Birthday Rekha: Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon send love to yesteryear diva
Rekha, also known as timeless beauty, started her career with 'Sawan Bhadon'.
Veteran actress Rekha has turned 68-year-old today. Fans of the actress trended #HappyBirthdayRekha on Twitter. The actress has been mesmerizing with her beauty and superb acting performance. She is often called timeless beauty. She debuted with Sawan Bhadon. Today, on her 68th birthday, Bollywood actors also took to social media to wish Bollywood's Umrao Jaan. From Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, all shared a picture of her on their Instagram stories.
Wishes:
Sharing a picture, Ananya Panday wrote, “Then and now-forever a fan girl, happy birthday to the ultimate queen Rekha ji.” Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture with Rekha and wished, “Happy birthday Rekha mam.” Kriti Sanon wished, “She’s all heart” followed by heart emoji. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Wishing a lifetime of happiness, love and blessing to this amazing soul who radiates only love and positivity. More power and tons of love to you..Rekha Ma.”
Take a look at the wishes here:
Rekha’s noted films:
The veteran actress worked in numerous films but there are some which left a mark on her fans’ minds. Among them is Ghar released in 1978 co-starring Vinod Mehra. The story revolves around the lives of a young married couple dealing with the consequences of rape. Next is Khubsoorat, released in 1980, which was also lauded. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Rekha played the character Manju Dayal. Her comic timing and witty dialogue are what the audience loved. Umraao Jaan was helmed by Muzzaffar Ali. Rekha's performance was one of the best of her career. Farooq Shaikh, Raj Babbar, Shaukat Azmi, and Prema Naraya were also part of the film. She also received a National Film Award. Silsila co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is also among the cult films.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Rekha: 5 Times her Kanjeevaram sarees held a forever spot on our style radars