Happy Birthday Rekha: Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon send love to yesteryear diva

Veteran actress Rekha has turned 68-year-old today. Fans of the actress trended #HappyBirthdayRekha on Twitter. The actress has been mesmerizing with her beauty and superb acting performance. She is often called timeless beauty. She debuted with Sawan Bhadon. Today, on her 68th birthday, Bollywood actors also took to social media to wish Bollywood's Umrao Jaan. From Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, all shared a picture of her on their Instagram stories.

Wishes:

Sharing a picture, Ananya Panday wrote, “Then and now-forever a fan girl, happy birthday to the ultimate queen Rekha ji.” Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture with Rekha and wished, “Happy birthday Rekha mam.” Kriti Sanon wished, “She’s all heart” followed by heart emoji. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Wishing a lifetime of happiness, love and blessing to this amazing soul who radiates only love and positivity. More power and tons of love to you..Rekha Ma.” Take a look at the wishes here: