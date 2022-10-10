Happy Birthday Rekha: Deepika Padukone to Vidya Balan, actresses who can play the diva in her biopic
On Rekha’s birthday, this year we bring to you a list of actresses who according to us would look best portraying the role of the veteran star in her biopic.
Rekha is one actress whose beauty and talent have always been spoken about. Despite being in the industry for almost 4 decades now, her craze and fan following have not faded. Be it her stunning looks or her elegance, everything charms her fans. The actress is indeed aging like a fine wine. Although it is next to impossible to replicate her charm on the silver screen, but today on her birthday, we bring to you a list of actresses who we think can play Rekha and do justice to her beauty and elegance in her biopic if it is ever made. So scroll down to see our list.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood. Well, now she is not just a Bollywood star but a global icon and has a massive fan following in India as well as across the globe. Well, apart from being gorgeous, Priyanka has proved her versatility with several roles she has portrayed on-screen over the years. Be it Rekha’s elegance or grace, we feel Priyanka would be able to match it and do justice to Rekha’s character on the big screen. Remember the Barfi actress portraying roles like Kashi Bai in Bajirao Mastani with perfection? We feel, she will be able to play Rekha in her biopic too.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is yet another star who has proved that she is a fabulous actress. There are hardly any movies of her that do not perform well at the box office. After watching her play Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, one thing is sure, she can portray Rekha with perfection.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
There is no denying the fact that Aishwarya is indeed one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Even today people cannot stop talking about her beauty. To watch her on the silver screen is a visual treat for fans. Well, remember her film Umrao Jaan alongside Abhishek Bachchan? That was a remake of Rekha’s film of the same name and we have to admit that Aishwarya did a great job.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is another fine actress of Bollywood who is making us proud overseas also these days. She is tall, beautiful and graceful. Talking about her acting skills, no one can doubt that as she has given some stellar performances in her past films. Be it modern or historic, Deepika has aced it in every section.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan is a National Film Award winner. Apart from being a fabulous actress, she also shares a warm bond with Rekha and we have seen that at several award functions where Rekha expressed her liking for her. It would be quite interesting to see Vidya play Rekha in her biopic.
ALSO READ: Did you know Mani Ratnam wanted Rekha as Nandini before Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan: I?