Happy Birthday Rekha: Deepika Padukone to Vidya Balan, actresses who can play the diva in her biopic

Rekha is one actress whose beauty and talent have always been spoken about. Despite being in the industry for almost 4 decades now, her craze and fan following have not faded. Be it her stunning looks or her elegance, everything charms her fans. The actress is indeed aging like a fine wine. Although it is next to impossible to replicate her charm on the silver screen, but today on her birthday, we bring to you a list of actresses who we think can play Rekha and do justice to her beauty and elegance in her biopic if it is ever made. So scroll down to see our list.



Priyanka Chopra



Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood. Well, now she is not just a Bollywood star but a global icon and has a massive fan following in India as well as across the globe. Well, apart from being gorgeous, Priyanka has proved her versatility with several roles she has portrayed on-screen over the years. Be it Rekha’s elegance or grace, we feel Priyanka would be able to match it and do justice to Rekha’s character on the big screen. Remember the Barfi actress portraying roles like Kashi Bai in Bajirao Mastani with perfection? We feel, she will be able to play Rekha in her biopic too.