Happy Birthday Rekha: Hema Malini, Kajol, Anil Kapoor and others celebs shower love on evergreen actress

Veteran actress Rekha is a diva who personifies beauty and elegance. She has been one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry. Her acting, talent, grace and on-screen charisma is what makes her stand out from the rest. In an illustrious career, she has been a part of various iconic films including Mr Natwarlal, Umrao Jaan, Silsila, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Bulandi and many others. The legendary actress with her persona continues to mesmerize the audience and rule millions of hearts. Today, the actress is celebrating her 69th birthday. On the occasion, several Bollywood celebs including Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini and others took to their social media to pour their heartfelt birthday wishes.

Bollywood celebs pour heartfelt wishes for Rekha on her 69th birthday

Today, on October 10, veteran legendary actress Rekha is celebrating her 69th birthday. On the occasion, Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a sweet birthday on his Instagram. The actor shared a candid photo with the veteran actress and wrote, “Happy B’day Rekha Ji and drew a heart”. The actor accompanied the post with Rekha’s evergreen track, In Ankhon Ki Masti.



Veteran actress Hema Malini treated fans with some really unseen throwback pictures. The photo features the evergreen divas of yesteryear. She captioned the post, “It is a very special day, a very khaas day for me - my dear friend of so many years, Rekha’s birthday today. Time to celebrate this gorgeous, beautiful, evergreen lady’s birthday, though for her, time has stood still and she never ages. I wish you all the best that life has to offer, my dear friend, and may God bless you forever. All my love”

Shilpa Shetty also dropped a sweet birthday wish for the veteran actress on her Instagram story. In the photograph shared, Rekha can be seen leaving a sweet kiss on Shilpa’s cheek. The Dhadkan actress calling the birthday diva as ‘Ma’ wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one and “only” Rekha Ma! Happy Birthday! May you always be blessed with love, health, and abundance. Externally grateful for you being in my life. (accompanied by red heart, smiling face with halo and an evil eye emoji)”

The Animal actor Anil Kapoor also posted a beautiful photo with the veteran actress seemingly from a award show. He captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to the most generous, warm, talented, and incredibly beautiful Rekha ji! May you live for thousands of years (accompanied by a flower and hug emoji).

In addition to this, Kajol also shared a candid photo as she lovingly posed with the veteran actress. In the photo, Rekha can be seen holding Dilwale actress, striking an elegant pose for the camera. She captioned the post, “Wishing the stunning Rekha ji a fabulous birthday! (Accompanied by sparkling pink heart and crown emoji)

Furthermore, Bollywood celebs including Jackie Shroff and Manish Malhotra also posted sweet birthday wishes for the actress. Take a quick look:

Meanwhile, Rekha was last seen in her 2014 film Super Nani. It had also starred Randhir Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Anupam Kher and others in pivotal roles. She had made a cameo appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol in 2018.

