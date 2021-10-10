Happy Birthday Rekha: From Umrao Jaan to Chandni; 5 roles of legendary actress that shouldn’t be recreated

Rekha- The name needs no introduction. The legendary actress is synonymous with grace, glamour, and sensuality. Her elegance is absolutely unmatchable.

The charisma queen, who stepped into Bollywood with her first film in 1970, has given us over 180 movies with incredible performances. The veteran actress literally has followers from every generation.

Over the years, Rekha has captured a million hearts with her incredible work. In fact, her movies have left an everlasting impact on the Bollywood buffs. From Silsila to Umrao Jaan to Khubsoorat, Rekha had presented something new every time she came on the silver screen. As the veteran actress turns a year older, here’s a look at some of her outstanding roles which shouldn’t be recreated.

Silsila (1981)

This Yash Chopra classic was indeed one of the most talked-about movies of its time for obvious reasons. Silsila featured Rekha (Chandni), Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead and the story revolved around a love triangle. Expressions, silk sarees, and passion- that sums up Rekha’s character from Silsila.

Khubsoorat (1980)

Her comic timings in ‘Khubsoorat’, a movie helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee was loved by all. The magic she created in the film was incredible. Rekha essayed the role of a young rule-breaking vivacious girl who gave major lessons about enjoying life to the fullest. Her quirkiness and witty replies also caught fans’ attention.

Umrao Jaan (1981)

The 1981 Muzaffar Ali directorial ‘Umrao Jaan’ was a story of a young girl named Amiran, who in an unfortunate turn of events ended up becoming a dancer and poetess. Umrao Jaan is considered Rekha’s finest works. She completely owned the character of Umrao Jaan with subtlety and grace. The veteran actress impressed millions with her performance and also bagged the National Film Award for the Best Actress. The film also featured Farooq Shaikh, Raj Babbar, Shaukat Azmi, and others. In 2006, a similar movie on Umrao Jaan was remade and it featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Unfortunately, the film didn’t do well.

Utsav (1984)

It was 1984’s Ustav wherein Rekha was seen in a bold avatar. She played a courtesan who was on the run from a lecherous Prince. She took refugee at a common man’s home and fell in love. Her performance as Vasantsena was marvelous.

Khoon Bhari Maang

‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, Rakesh Roshan’s 1988 revenge-thriller showcased Rekha in a never seen before avatar. Much before female-centric films, Rekha was seen portraying a strong female character at that time. Her character's transition from a simple mother to a glamorous and ravishing model left everyone mind-blown. It was because of Rekha’s incredible performance that ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ is still considered as one of the most powerful women-oriented films of all time.