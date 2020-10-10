Happy Birthday Rekha: From Umrao Jaan to Khubsoorat: 5 memorable movies to cherish of the veteran star

As Rekha turns a year older today, here is a look at some of her classic movies wherein she lit up the silver screen with her stupendous performance.

– the name has been synonymous to grace, glamour and sensuality in Bollywood. The charisma queen, who made her Bollywood debut with 1970 release Sawan Bhadon, has carved a niche for herself and forever been a figure of national fascination since forever. She has been to Bollywood what Marilyn Monroe has been to Hollywood. Be it on the screen or off the screen, Rekha has always been a sight to behold courtesy her ethereal beauty. Interestingly, the vintage diva, who has done over 180 movies and each of her movies have been a real treat for the audience.

Over the years, Rekha has captured a million hearts with her versatility and flawless performances. She made sure to present something new on the table every time she came on the silver screen. In fact, Rekha’s movies have left an everlasting impact on the audience. So as this eternal beauty turned a year older today, here’s a look at her memorable movies which we continue to cherish.

Umrao Jaan

Released in 1981, this Muzaffar Ali directorial movie turned out to be a career defining project for Rekha. The movie was a story of a young girl named Amiran who in turn of unfortunate turn of events ends up becoming a dancer and poetess named Umrao Jaan. Also starring Farooq Shaikh, Raj Babbar, Shaukat Azmi and others, Umrao Jaan is said to be Rekha’s one of the best performances which even got her National Film Award for the Best Actress.

Silsila

This Yash Chopra classic might not be a box office hit but it was indeed one of the most talked about movies of its time for obvious reasons. Silsila featured Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and in the lead and the story revolved around a love triangle which apparently dropped hints of the trio’s off screen equation. In fact, it was also reported that Big B and Rekha were dating at the moment Silsila was released.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

The movie, starring Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was another successful movie by the veteran actress. She was seen playing the role of Zohrabai in the movie and her performance has been adored by millions of viewers. In fact, not just the movie was a blockbuster at the box office, the song Salaam-e-Ishq is still among the most loves song of all times.

Khubsoorat

Helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Khubsoorat is another most loved movie by Rekha wherein the actress was seen trying her hands at the comic genre. Her comic timings, quirkiness and witty replies were loved by everyone and paved way for endless adulation for Rekha. She was seen playing the role of a young rule-breaking vivacious girl who has seen giving major lessons about enjoying life to the fullest instead of being a slave of rules.

Khoon Bhari Maang

This Rakesh Roshan directorial presented Rekha in a never seen before avatar. The movie revolved around a strong female character, much before female centric films were in the light. Her transformation from a simple mother of two to a diva and supermodel left everyone flabbergasted. From her dance moves to headgears and sizzling moves, everything about Rekha’s stint grabbed a lot of attention.

Also Read: Throwback: When Rekha got candid about Amitabh Bachchan denying their love affair

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×