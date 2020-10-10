  1. Home
Happy Birthday Rekha: Urmila Matondkar, Vivek Oberoi and others wish Bollywood's Umrao Jaan

Today, as veteran actress Rekha celebrates her 66th birthday, Bollywood actors took to social media to wish the Umrao Jaan actress
Today, as veteran actress Rekha celebrates her 66th birthday today, while fans of the actress trended #HappyBirthdayRekha on Twitter, Bollywood actors took to social media to wish the OG Umrao Jaan. To begin with, Urmila Matondar shared a photo with the evergreen diva and alongside the photo, penned a warm birthday note for her that read, “यह कहाँ आ गये हम यूँही साथ साथ चलते...Star-struck  Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji Red heartRed heart Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off screen. Love u to moon n back Hugging face #HappyBirthdayRekha…”

Moving on, Vivek Oberoi wished the actress as she wrote, “Many Many happy returns of the day to Bollywood's evergreen beauty, the original #diva #Rekha ji. Here's wishing you good health and a long long life. Much love from all of us. #HappyBirthdayRekha ji!...” Thereafter, Badlapur fame Divya Dutta wished Bollywood’s original Umrao Jaan as she wrote, “Special day today. 10.10.2020. And special it is. Happy bday to the diva #Rekha ji!...” 

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the veteran actress was reportedly under home quarantine after two of her staff members and security guard have tested positive for COVID 19. As per reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sealed her bungalow and the actress underwent COVID 19 test. On the work front, Rekha was last seen in R Balki's Shamitabh in which she was seen in the supporting role.

Check out the posts here:

The original true Diva.lots of good wishes

