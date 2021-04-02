  1. Home
Happy Birthday Remo D'Souza: Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh & others wish star choreographer

Remo D’Souza has turned a year older. Many celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Suniel Shetty has wished him on social media.
Mumbai
Happy Birthday Remo D'Souza: Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh & others wish star choreographer
Remo D’Souza, the ace choreographer of Bollywood, is celebrating his birthday today. As the star dancer turns a year older, fans and celebrating are sending wishes to him. He is known for songs--Batameez Dil, Balam Pichkari, Deewani Mastani and Pinga among others. Celebrities Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and others took to their social handles and extended wishes for the choreographer. Varun Dhawan, who has worked with him in Street Dancer, also shared a picture with Remo on his Instagram.

Tiger Shroff shared a picture with Remo D’Souza and wrote, “Happy Birthday. Wish you the best of health and happiness. Always lots of love.” Varun Dhawan wrote, “Happy bday @remodsouza sir wishing good health and a lot of shoes.” Actor Suniel Shetty posted a picture with Remo and wrote, "Wish you many many years of good health and happiness. Happy happy birthday @remodsouza." Riteish Deshmukh posted a graphic of him with a special note and captioned it as "Brother man @remodsouza  -happy happy birthday!!!! Wishing you happiness, best of health and all the love in the world. #HappyBirthdayRemo”.

Director Hansal Mehta wished Remo saying "Happy birthday my friend and absolute jaan @remodsouza . Here is a throwback to your first film and technically mine too!"

Take a look at wishes here:

 

Remo D’Souza had also hosted a popular reality show judge Dance India Dance. Remo started directing films with the Bengali film Lal Pahare'r Katha. He has directed films—F.A.L.T.U, ABCD, Street Dancer.  Recently, Remo D’Souza had suffered a heart attack.

Credits :Varun Dhawan Instagram/Tiger Shroff Instagram, Suniel Shetty Twitter/Riteish Deshmukh Twitter

