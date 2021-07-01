Happy Birthday Rhea Chakraborty: 5 times the actress made a stylish statement with her sartorial choices

As Rhea Chakraborty celebrates her 29th birthday today, here’s a look at some of her comfy and fashionable looks.

Rhea Chakraborty – the name doesn’t need any introduction. She has been one of the most talked about actresses in the industry who does enjoy a massive fan following. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2013 release Mere Dad Ki Maruti opposite Saqib Saleem and had managed to impress the audience with her acting prowess, stunning looks and panache. Ever since then, Rhea has been part of several movies including Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi etc. and continued to be in the limelight.

But apart from her line of work, Rhea has also made headlines for her sartorial choices. The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress knows the art of grabbing the eyeballs with her fashion statements and often keeps the paps on their toes every time she steps out in the city. In fact, as Rhea is quite active on social media, she often shares beautiful pics of herself which not just take the social media by a storm but also leave the fans impressed with her style sense. So, as the Sonali Cable actress is turning a year older today, we bring you some of her stylish ye comfortable looks:

Rhea likes to keep it simple and comfy

The actress opted for a simple white coloured t-shirt which had a quote written on it that read as “Let your future unfold”. She had paired it while black jeggings and had completed her look by tying her hair in a low pony.

She dazzles in traditional wear

Rhea made a statement in her pastel, mint green lehenga set as she wore an embroidered blouse with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a pair of dazzling gold earrings.

When comfort is the new fashion mantra

The Jalebi star dished out perfect summer fashion goals as she wore a mustard coloured shirt dress and even had her make up game on point.

Rhea’s love for denims

The actress had kept it comfy yet trendy during the lockdown phase as she wore a denim shirt with olive green mini shorts. Here messy hairdo added to the charm of the pic.

Rhea gave the saree look a new twist

Rhea made heads turn when she gave a quirky twist to the saree look. The diva opted for an unusually draped saree with a thigh-high slit and gold hem.

