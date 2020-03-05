Happy Birthday Rhea Kapoor: Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Boolani and others wish her on the special day

As Rhea Kapoor turned a year older, her family including dad Anil Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, beau Karan Boolani and close friends, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora and others poured in wishes for her special day. Check it out.

For everyone, birthdays are a special affair as friends and family get together to make it even more fun. Speaking of this, today, Bollywood producer and fashion designer, Rhea Kapoor has turned a year older. Since last evening, wishes have been pouring in for the Veere Di Wedding producer and Ahuja and Anand Ahuja led the way in wishing Rhea on her special day. While most of Rhea’s friends were with her last evening and celebrated her birthday, some even took to social media to wish her.

Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his daughter on her special day as well. The Malang actor expressed his wishes for Rhea and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my daughter, my favorite sparring partner & bud @rheakapoor! You inspire me every day to follow my instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as you do. I could go on about all your virtues that make me burst with pride, but suffice it to say that as times goes by, its becoming increasingly clear that you're the boss of all bosses!I love you & I'll always be your biggest cheerleader as you conquer the world!”

Meanwhile, also penned a sweet wish for Rhea as she shared a throwback photo of the Veere Di Wedding producer. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Bro.” Maheep Kapoor shared an adorable photo of the fashion designer and wished her in a special way. Rhea’s closest friends, Masaba Gupta and Pooja Dhingra too shared adorable wishes for her and made it a night to remember for the ace designer and producer. Masaba wrote, “Solver of all kinds of problems ( including food cravings ) provider of guts mood manager & protector of the sisterhood. We are lucky if we have friends we can learn from & grow with while we laugh through everything life throws at us. Happy Birthday @rheakapoor love you.”

Meanwhile, Rhea shared on Instagram photos and videos where her birthday is being celebrated in the presence of all her close ones including Pooja, Masaba and Karan Boolani. Beau Karan Boolani also shared an endearing selfie with Rhea and penned a sweet note for the popular designer. On the work front, recent reports of Veere Di Wedding 2 came in and were also confirmed by the makers. Kareena had confirmed the same and since then, fans of the film are excited to know more about the second part.

