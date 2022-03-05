Happy Birthday Rhea Kapoor: Her precious moments with Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Boolani & others

It is Rhea Kapoor’s birthday! Anil Kapoor’s daughter and designer-producer Rhea Kapoor has had one of the most eventful years. Last year, she tied the knot with her long-time beau Karan Boolani this year in August. The couple’s marriage was an intimate affair as only family members and friends were invited at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow. The couple had earlier taken to Instagram and shared pictures from their honeymoons. Rhea is quite the social media star. She were fails to update her fans on Instagram and shares her precious family moments.

Rhea shares a strong, beautiful bond with her friends and family. Her Instagram pictures are quite the proof of that. Be it with her dearest father Anil Kapoor, her sweet sister connection with Sonam Kapoor, her priceless lovey-dovey moments with beau Karan Boolani, or her ‘veeres’ Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and others, her pics with her loved ones is always a breath of fresh air. To celebrate this gorgeous celebrity’s birthday, here are some of Rhea’s beautiful pictures with her cherished people. So, this is your sign to take a cue from Rhea and call up the people who matter in your life today!

- The one with papa Anil Kapoor

- The one with her soulsister Sonal Kapoor

- The one with her twinflame Karan Boolani

- The one with her veere's

- The one from the good old days with the entire fam

Happy birthday, Rhea Kapoor! We hope this talented star has the most successful, flourishing year and we get to see more of her sweet moments with friends and family.

