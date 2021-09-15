Happy Birthday Riddhima Kapoor: 4 pictures that prove Ranbir Kapoor’s sis is in awe of Alia Bhatt

and are undoubtedly one of the cutest and most-loved pairs of Bollywood. Although both the stars have not been quite vocal about their relationship till today but there have been instances when Ranbir has addressed Alia as his girlfriend and even spoken about their marriage plans. Well, not on this Miss Bhatt has been a constant member of all Kapoor celebrations. Be it ’s birthday bash or Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s parties, Alia has been there always.

Well, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a diva herself. She is extremely pretty and we all saw her recently on our television screens as she made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with mom Neetu Kapoor. It is her birthday today and on this occasion, we are going to list down 4 such pictures that prove she is in total awe of his brother’s choice, Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt with the Kapoor Khandaan in New York

This picture came out in 2019 when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had visited New York to bring in the New Year with , Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a low-key celebration. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor shared photos on Instagram. It was the time when late Rishi Kapoor was undergoing medical treatment in New York. Posting this picture, Riddhima Kapoor captioned this picture with Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, and Rima Jain as ‘Crew’. This gave all the fans a hint that Ranbir’s sister has included Miss Bhatt in her crew.

Riddhima Kapoor making Alia feel special on her birthday

When your boyfriend’s family makes your birthday an important date to celebrate, we think that is one of the greatest joys. Well, Alia Bhatt too experienced this joy when Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made sure to make the actress feel special by posting several pictures on her Instagram stories. One of the pictures had Alia posing happily with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima, Shaheen and Soni.

Alia Bhatt became Neetu Kapoor’s ‘world’

After the death of the late Rishi Kapoor, It was Ranbir and Riddhima who gave support to their mom Neetu. Even Alia Bhatt became a big support for the veteran actress. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor had posted a picture of her with Ranbir, Alia and Riddhima and called them ‘my world’.

Alia & Ranbir with their sisters

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may be head over heels in love with each other, but even their sisters have bonded pretty well. This picture of Riddhima Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is proof that these four are like a house on fire.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday, Neetu Kapoor joins her daughter’s family for celebrations