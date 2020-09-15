Happy Birthday Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: 5 times Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor’s daughter proved she’s a mom’s girl

As Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older today, here’s a look at her perfect mommy’s girl moments with Neetu Kapoor which will make you go aww

Star kids have always been the talk of the town and this trend has taken over Bollywood since time immemorial. While we can’t stop obsessing over Taimur Ali Khan and , there have been several other star kids who have been making the headlines time and again. Amid this is, and ’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The lady might not be a part of the showbiz world, but she has been a social media queen who has manages to keep her Insta family intrigued by sharing beautiful pics of her family especially with her mommy Neetu.

To note, Riddhima shares a beautiful bond with the veteran actress and has been her pillar of strength post the demise of early this year. In fact, she often treats fans with beautiful pics with Neetu which is a treat for the eyes. Interestingly, Rishi and Neetu’s darling daughter is turning a year older today and she has been inundated with best wishes from her fans across the world. Yes! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is celebrating her 40th birthday today. So, as we send birthday wishes to the lady, here’s a look at Riddhima’s beautiful pics with Neetu which prove that she is a true-blue mommy’s girl.

Riddhima Kapoor twins with mommy Neetu Kapoor in a check shirt

This mother-daughter duo leaves no chance to woo us with their chemistry. In fact, they are often seen twinning with their clothes as well. Riddhima shared a picture wherein she and Neetu were seen wearing checkered shirts as they posed for a selfie. Interestingly, the mother-daughter duo was not just wearing similar shirts but were also seen flaunting similar haircut.

The mother-daughter duo flaunts their cherubic smile in a throwback pic

Riddhima had treated her fans with a beautiful monochromatic throwback picture. Once again, the lady was seen twinning in black with her mommy Neetuand was looking resplendent in the picture. It was difficult to take our eyes off from this beautiful pic of Riddhima and Neetu.

When Riddhima shared a pic of three generations featuring mommy Neetu and daughter Samara

Riddhima, who is quite fond of sharing family pics, shared a stunning picture featuring Neetu Kapoor and Samara and it won hearts as the photo captured ‘three generations’. In the photo, Riddhima was seen posing with mom Neetu and daughter Samara, while Neetu Kapoor clicked a selfie. Riddhima captioned the image as, “Three generations love & only love @neetu54…”

When Neetu Kapoor turned hairstylist for daughter Riddhima

Riddhima and Neetu had spent most of their time together during the lockdown and had done a lot of fun stuff together. In fact, the veteran actress even turned a hairstylist for her darling daughter and gave her a perfect quarantine haircut. Riddhima even shared the pics of her new look as she called Neetu a supermom.

COVID 19 doesn’t stop them from enjoying a quarantine dinner night

The COVID 19 outbreak has certainly introduced us to a new normal. However, it has also strengthened the ties with our loved ones. Interestingly, Riddhima and Neetu were also seen making the most of the lockdown and were seen enjoying their quarantine dinner. The lady even shared pics from their date night dishing out mother-daughter duo as they twinned in black and they looked ravishing. Riddhima captioned the picture as, “Thursday night dinner with mommy #quarantinedinnerideas,” along with heart emoticons.

