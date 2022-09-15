Happy Birthday Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: A look at 42-year-old's jewellery business and bond with brother Ranbir

Popular jewellery designer and sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni leaves no stone unturned to redefine fashion and carve out her own niche by showcasing her jewellery designs in the public sphere. One can easily say that owing to her family lineage, she should have pursued acting as her career. But, instead of opting to walk on the path suggested by many of her near and dear ones, she chose to follow her heart and build her own unique career.

Journey of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as a jewellery designer

In an interview with Telegraph India, she said, “I have graduated in marketing and I was never a jewellery person, but post my wedding my mother and I endorsed a popular jewellery brand together. It is after adorning those beautiful pieces, that I fell in love with jewellery. I also had a lot of jeweller friends who used to design as per my suggestions, which when I wore I received nothing but compliments. Eventually, I decided that rather than spending money on these items, why dont I make people spend money on them and that's how I teamed up with a jeweller in Mumbai and we started this brand together called ‘R’ jewellery.”

Did you know that Riddhima once said that Ranbir Kapoor used to steal her clothes for his girlfriends? Last year, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor appeared together on a television show titled ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The two shared interesting anecdotes from their personal lives with the audience.

Riddhima reveals about Ranbir stealing clothes for his girlfriend

Riddhima, while interacting with the audience, had said on the show, “Main London se wapis aayi, holiday ke time, and uski ek friend,” and Neetu cut her to say, “girlfriend”. With a laugh, she carried on, “Uski girlfriend ghar pe aayi. Usne ek top pehana tha aur mujhe laga yeh top nahi mil raha tha (His girlfriend came home one day wearing a top, and I was like I couldn’t find this top). That’s when I got to know he has been taking my clothes and gifting them to her."

Riddhima opens up about her bond with Ranbir Kapoor as brothers and sisters

Notably, Riddhima made her first ever on-screen debut on this television show. Here, she even opened up about her bond with Ranbir Kapooor. She revealed that earlier she used to fight a lot with Ranbir on petty issues but now she doesn’t.

Riddhima quipped that when they were kids, she would beat Ranbir up. However, when the host Kapil Sharma was asked if they still fight, she said, “Abhi height dekha hai Ranbir ka? Panga nahi lena hai (Have you seen Ranbir’s height now? I don’t want to mess with him).”

About Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Personal and Professional Life

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni married Bharat Sahni in 2006 and the couple welcomed their daughter Samara in 2011. While her in-laws stay in Delhi, Riddhima makes to visit her mom Neetu Kapoor and her family on a regular basis.

Professionally speaking, Riddhima is a jewellery designer and is the owner of ‘Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Jewellery’. This brand name is touching new heights on a daily basis.

We wish her a very happy birthday and a great day!

