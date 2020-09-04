Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: 5 best movies to remember the ultimate King of Romance

As fans miss Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary today, here are some of his best movies to cherish his romantic image on the big screen.

The Kapoors have given some of the most incredible talents to Indian Cinema. From Prithviraj Kapoor to , the Kapoor clan had a superstar for almost every generation. Amid this was Raj Kapoor’s son who managed to carve a niche for himself with his handsome looks, irresistible charm and the stupendous acting prowess. Rishi Kapoor or Chintu ji, as he was fondly called by his friends and fans, had faced the camera for the first time in Shree 420. He was later seen in Mera Naam Joker.

However, it was 1973 release Bobby that introduced him as a lead actor and Rishi went on to become Bollywood’s new chocolate hero. Later, in the age of action films, Rishi managed to establish himself as a romantic hero and became the King of Romance. He had worked in around 150 movies and the superstar managed to rule millions of hearts with her stellar performances. Unfortunately, this year, the Indian Cinema witnessed a massive jolt as Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. So, on his birth anniversary today, here are the five best movies of the King of Romance.

Bobby

Helmed by Raj Kapoor, Bobby marked Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s debut movie as lead actors. The movie revolved around a teenage couple who falls in love and goes against their respective family. Rishi’s cute looks, his sizzling chemistry with Dimple and of course the soulful music made Bobby a massive hit at the box office.

Kabhi Kabhie

Yash Chopra came with a beautiful tale of lost love and reconnection with Kabhi Kabhie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The movie was a roller coaster ride of emotions and drama and it was difficult to take eyes off Rishi’s cherubic smile and his charm made millions of girls go weak in their knees.

Khel Khel Mein

The 1975 release Khel Khel Mein was a suspense thriller with an ensemble of cast including Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rakesh Roshan, Aruna Irani, Dev Kumar and Iftekhar. The movie managed to keep everyone intrigued with its interesting twist and turn and Rishi’s lover boy image was a treat for the fans. Besides, RD Burman’s music in songs like Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge made the young hearts dance to its tunes.

Karz

This Subhash Ghai directorial was a reincarnation thriller and features Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim and Simi Garewal in the lead. While the movie featured the rebirth concept, Rishi’s lover boy image was liked by audiences. People witnessed Rishi’s irresistible charm as Monty.

Chandni

Another Yash Chopra directorial makes it to the list and it happens to be romantic musical Chandni. The movie featured in the titular role who played Rishi Kapoor’s love interest. Sridevi and Rishi’s chemistry managed to set the silver screen on fire. Besides, Rishi’s collection of sweaters also grabbed attention in the movie. He was a true-blue charmer in his romantic image.

