Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 10 interesting facts related to the actor that you need to know

Riteish Deshmukh turns a year older on December 17, 2020. We send our heartfelt wishes to him on the special occasion.

Riteish Deshmukh has been an inevitable part of Bollywood for more than a decade. He has given some stellar performances in movies till now. It’s not only Hindi cinema in which the actor has showcased his acting prowess. He also ventured into Marathi cinema a few years ago and achieved success there too. His journey that began with Tujhe Meri Kasam has come a long way now and now, he is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Today marks the 42nd birthday of Riteish Deshmukh and we have something special for the readers on the special occasion. Apart from his movies, there might be a few facts related to the Baaghi 3 actor that many of his fans may not be aware of. As the talented star turns a year older today, we look into some of the interesting and lesser-known facts related to him that everyone needs to know.

Check out the interesting facts related to him below:

1. Apart from being an actor, Riteish also happens to be a qualified architect. In fact, he holds an architectural degree from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture in Mumbai. If you don't believe us, be sure to check his Twitter bio!

2. He also happens to be the owner of an architectural and interior designing firm.

3. Apart from Riteish, most of his family members are involved in politics. His late father Vilasrao Deshmukh was the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He also served as the Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises India. Moreover, the actor’s brothers Dheeraj and Amit are also actively involved in politics.

4. While everyone is aware of the actor and his wife Genelia D’Souza’s love story, very few know that they initially did not like each other while working together for his debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003).

5. The two actors dated for almost a decade before marrying each other on 3rd February 2012. Known to be private persons, both of them initially claimed to be good friends before announcing their marriage!

6. Riteish Deshmukh once revealed that he has nicknamed Genelia as ‘Genee.’ Moreover, the latter loves to call him ‘Dholu.’

7. Apart from being an actor and an architect, he also happens to be an ace producer. For the unversed, he launched the production house named Mumbai Film Company in 2013.

8. Not only that but the Marjaavaan star also launched a cricket team named Veer Marathi which happens to be a part of the Celebrity Cricket League.

9. He made his debut in Marathi Cinema in 2014 with the movie Lai Bhaari that was helmed by late filmmaker Niskhikant Kamat. It featured Radhika Apte as the female lead. The actor played double roles in the same.

10. Riteish Deshmukh has made cameo appearances in about a dozen movies that include Om Shanti Om, Mastizaade, Dream Girl, and many others.

