Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Films of the birthday boy that prove his versatility as an actor

Riteish Deshmukh has always managed to impress the audience with his perfect comic timing and stellar performances. Riteish, who kickstarted his journey in Bollywood in the year 2003, is one of the most loved actors. After enjoying a successful streak as an actor, he went on to make his debut as a producer in 2013. Now, he is all set to make his debut as a director with his upcoming film, Ved. Today, on his birthday, let's take a look back at Riteish's top five films that prove his versatility.

Riteish stood out in this one and how! He stole everyone's heart with his intense acting. He played the role of Rakesh Mahadkar, who is constantly insulted by his wife. Due to this, he vents his frustration and anger on other women who talk rudely to him. He has nailed the role of a serial killer. The film was directed by Mohit Suri and it also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles. It was released in 2014.

Housefull

Housefull is a hit franchise and Riteish has featured in all four instalments. In the first part, he played Bob's role who is married to Hetal (Lara Dutta). The actor managed to tickle everyone's funnybone with his hilarious act. Released in 2010, the Sajid Khan directorial also starred Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal in important roles.

Heyy Babyy

Heyy Babyy was one of the most adorable films of 2007. The audience saw Riteish's soft and fatherly side in this one. His job in the film is to entertain kids as 'Eddy Teddy'. The way he is seen taking care of a baby girl is all things cute. This one was also directed by Sajid Khan and it starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

When the real-life couple appeared together in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, fans went gaga over them. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish dished major couple goals. Both of them were seen in their true elements and that's what made it extra special. It was directed by Mandeep Kumar and was released in 2012.

Lai Bhaari

With Lai Bhaari, the birthday boy made his debut in Marathi cinema. The film also featured Salman Khan and Genelia in special appearances. Riteish was seen in a double role and the audience totally loved watching him in a different space. It performed well at the box office too. Released in 2014, the hit film was directed by Nishikant Kamat.