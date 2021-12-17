Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 5 reels that prove he is the comedy king of Instagram

It is Riteish Deshmukh’s birthday! Riteish Deshmukh has given us some amazing comedy movies throughout his Bollywood career. Be it Heyy Baby’s Tanmay or Dhamaal’s Deshbandhu, Riteish has always managed to make us laugh till we cry, and bestowed us with movies that have become our comfort place. When the actor is not busy with his schedule, he makes use of another way to make his fans and audience happy - Instagram! In an age where Instagram reels are an influencer’s best friend, Riteish has sure managed the opportunity to reach out to his audience and deliver amazing hilarious content. So here is a list of some of his best reels on Instagram which if you haven’t watched yet you should definitely check out!

Which celeb does Riteish look like?

In a super funny reel, Riteish hopped onto one of the many Insta trends and used the filter ‘Your celeb lookalike’ which guesses your celeb doppelgänger. The filter, obviously being insanely incorrect, estimated Riteish’s lookalike to be Rihanna! Riteish made a face of disbelief which had us in absolute tears. To make it even funnier, we were wheezing at Riteish’s interesting choice of song - ‘Shine bright like a diamond’ by Rihanna.

Check the reel HERE:

No 1 Bullshit Guy

How many of us get sour over our super fit friends? Well, Riteish is no different. In a reel at a gym, Riteish used a funny voice-over to call a trainer, Khushmaan Chandel who was doing weights ‘the no. 1 bullshit guy’. Riteish’s animated expressions were loved by many, as the reel garnered over 24 million views.

Check the reel HERE

Tumhe Neend Zyada Pasand Hai Ya Mai?

Another favourite of ours! In this one, Reteish again found a funny dialogue to mimic that said, ‘Raat ko maine usse puccha, tumhe neend pasand hai ya mai? Subah 10 baje uska reply aya - tum.’ Riteish, gotta give it to you - dad jokes suit you quite well!

Check the reel HERE

Keep sanitizing your hands

It seems Reteish is quite well with making relatable jokes! Is there any comedy that this man can’t do? In this reel, he presented a super relatable scenario we face when we sanitize our hands (the only good habit covid-19 taught us) - ‘When the sanitiser finds that cut you never knew existed’. Yes, Riteish we understand your pain! He used another trendy reel song with it, mimicking screaming in pain.

Check the reel HERE

Meri biwi mujhe bhagwan samajhti hai

Okay, the only complaint with this one is the shade he throws at Genelia - but nonetheless, in an adorable and funny way! He starts the reel by saying ‘Meri biwi much bhagwan samajhti hai,’ to which Genelia sweetly replies, ‘Aww that’s right!’ Then, coming closer to the camera, he adds on that ‘who pretend karti hair ki main exist hi nahi karta.’ There, there Riteish!

Check the reel HERE

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh takes big leap, turns director for Marathi film 'Ved', seeks blessings